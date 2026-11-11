Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 10

The San Francisco 49ers clinched a 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday, moving to 5-0 at home and 7-1 on the season. The win included a few milestones for the players, including QB Brock Purdy's 100th passing touchdown, and also marked San Francisco's third consecutive win against the Raiders.
As the team prepares for its two game-road trip starting with Dallas before traveling to Mexico, let's take a look at where the 49ers landed in the latest power rankings following Week 9.
Week 10 Power Rankings:
NFL Network: No. 1 (+1)
Nick Shook, Around the NFL Writer
"A chaotic game like Sunday's showdown with the Raiders could have felled lesser teams, but not these 49ers, who were happy to welcome back DL Nick Bosa, reacquire DL DeForest Buckner and watch their defense feast. That unit forced five turnovers while shutting down Kirk Cousins so emphatically that we might soon see a change under center in Las Vegas. This is how elite teams are supposed to perform against lesser squads."
CBS Sports: No. 1 (-)
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Writer
"They just keep playing as well as anybody in the NFC, despite their many injuries. QB Brock Purdy is in the MVP talk."
FOX Sports: No. 3 (-)
Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Writer
"The 49ers clearly fixed whatever it was that happened to them before the bye week when they lost to the Falcons — a game that now looks like a weird blip on their otherwise stellar season. They came out strong and fast, putting the Las Vegas Raiders in their place quickly. And the fact that they did it without WR Mike Evans made it even more impressive. Of course, that's what they do best: Overcome injuries. They're that good and they're that deep. They still look like they deserve to be the NFC favorites. And they're clearly the NFC's best team.
Stat To Know: With Brock Purdy reaching 100 career touchdown passes, San Francisco has now tied the Rams' NFL record for the most players with 100-plus passing touchdowns for a single franchise."
Bleacher Report: No. 2 (-)
B/R NFL Staff
"The San Francisco 49ers shook off their first loss of the season with a dominant win after a Week 8 bye. They didn't need lead wide receivers Mike Evans or Deebo Samuel Sr. to throttle the Las Vegas Raiders, but their absences could become an issue against legitimate playoff contenders.
For now, the 49ers are ranked based on what they've done. San Francisco has won four of its seven games by 10 points or more. This team is in contention for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs."
ESPN: No. 2 (-)
Nick Wagoner, ESPN NFL Nation
"The 49ers have a real chance to earn the NFC's No. 1 seed, so every week matters the rest of the way. But this game represents a great opportunity to stake an early claim to the NFC West. San Francisco is 3-0 in division games so far, and a win here would make it difficult for the Seahawks to catch up. And while the Rams also lurk (and meet the 49ers again in Week 14), San Francisco needs to put the defending champions away before it can worry about anyone else."
The Athletic: No. 2 (-)
Chad Graff and Josh Kendall, The Athletic
"The Niners have the second-best point differential in the NFL (plus-79), and they hardly broke a sweat Sunday in another multi-touchdown game from RB Christian McCaffrey. His 37 career touchdown receptions are the most by a running back in the Super Bowl era, surpassing Marshall Faulk."
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.