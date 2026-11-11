Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 10

"The 49ers clearly fixed whatever it was that happened to them before the bye week when they lost to the Falcons — a game that now looks like a weird blip on their otherwise stellar season. They came out strong and fast, putting the Las Vegas Raiders in their place quickly. And the fact that they did it without WR Mike Evans made it even more impressive. Of course, that's what they do best: Overcome injuries. They're that good and they're that deep. They still look like they deserve to be the NFC favorites. And they're clearly the NFC's best team.

Stat To Know: With Brock Purdy reaching 100 career touchdown passes, San Francisco has now tied the Rams' NFL record for the most players with 100-plus passing touchdowns for a single franchise."