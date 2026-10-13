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Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 6

Oct 13, 2026 at 04:45 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-0 on the season with a 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday. The divisional victory keeps the 49ers sitting atop of the NFC West standings with a two-game lead over the rest of the division.

As the team prepares for its first primetime game of the season against the Washington Commanders, let's take a look at where the 49ers landed in the latest power rankings following Week 5.

Week 6 Power Rankings:

NFL Network: No. 1 (-)

Nick Shook, Around the NFL Writer

"There's something special cooking within San Francisco's defense, a unit that has every excuse to be average, at best, but continues to exceed expectations. While the final score (32-29) doesn't suggest it, Sunday's win in Seattle was a defense-driven victory -- and a big one for the team's confidence as a true Super Bowl contender."

ESPN: No. 1 (-)

Nick Wagoner, ESPN NFL Nation

"Under new coordinator Raheem Morris, the Niners rank fifth in yards per play allowed (4.7) and have limited big plays as well as any team in the league. But they have struggled to get off the field consistently. The Niners rank 20th in third-down defense, giving up a first down on 40.8% of their opportunities. As a result, their defense has been on the field for 31 minutes, 12 seconds per game, which ranks 23rd in the NFL."

CBS Sports: No. 1 (-)

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Writer

"They showed in Seattle they can win a game even when the offense isn't rolling up big numbers. That's a good sign going forward since the defense has a lot of young players."

The Athletic: No. 1 (-)

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff, The Athletic

"No team has a better resume than the 49ers, who overcame a rare so-so game from Brock Purdy in Seattle. This time, it was San Francisco's defense that led the way, limiting the Seahawks to just 4.2 yards per play. Oh, and Mike Evans and George Kittle certainly do not look like they are 33 years old."

FOX Sports: No. 1 (-)

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Writer

"The 49ers barely hung on against the Seahawks and needed an unlikely drop by Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to seal it, but don't get bogged down by the details: They're still undefeated and they've now beaten the defending champs, the Broncos and the Rams. They're doing it with a stingy defense and an offense that's hard to stop. They have it all, at least more than any other team in the NFL can say. And if you're waiting for them to fall, don't expect it to happen until they face the Seahawks again right after Thanksgiving. If they can hold their battered roster together, they could be 10-0 by then.

Stat To Know: The 49ers are 3-0 against the Broncos, Seahawks and Rams this season, becoming the first team since the 1981 Broncos to record three wins in their first five games against teams that reached a conference championship game the previous season."

Bleacher Report: No. 1 (-)

B/R NFL Staff

"The San Francisco 49ers won't move in our power rankings. They were No. 1 last week, and then went on the road to knock off the reigning Super Bowl champions.

This past offseason, the 49ers signed Mike Evans, who hasn't aged past his prime. The Seattle Seahawks pass defense gave up the fewest yards entering Week 5, yet it couldn't stop the 33-year-old, who caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Deebo Samuel Sr. suffered a hamstring injury in the second half. So, the 49ers may need to bring in reinforcements at receiver. Despite the cluster of injuries at that position, they're the best team in the NFL."

Related Links

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Seahawks: Week 5

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
3 / 56

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
4 / 56

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 56

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
6 / 56

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Jack Stoll
7 / 56

TE Jack Stoll

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, DL Sebastian Valdez, LB Jaden Dugger
8 / 56

DL Gracen Halton, DL Sebastian Valdez, LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
9 / 56

S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green
10 / 56

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
11 / 56

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
12 / 56

S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 56

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
15 / 56

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
16 / 56

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 56

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
18 / 56

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Jacob Cowing, RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Jacob Cowing, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
20 / 56

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem, DL Sebastian Valdez
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DL Khalid Kareem, DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 56

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
23 / 56

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
25 / 56

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
26 / 56

LB Dre Greenlaw, S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
28 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
29 / 56

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
30 / 56

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
31 / 56

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
32 / 56

DL Sebastian Valdez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
33 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., OL Jarrett Patterson, RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni
34 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., OL Jarrett Patterson, RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
35 / 56

S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
36 / 56

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
37 / 56

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
38 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
39 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
40 / 56

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
41 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner
42 / 56

LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
43 / 56

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
44 / 56

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
45 / 56

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
46 / 56

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
47 / 56

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem, S Malik Mustapha, DL Keion White
48 / 56

DL Khalid Kareem, S Malik Mustapha, DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
49 / 56

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
50 / 56

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
51 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
52 / 56

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Gracen Halton
53 / 56

DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Gracen Halton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
54 / 56

CB Renardo Green

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
55 / 56

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
56 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
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