Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 6

"The 49ers barely hung on against the Seahawks and needed an unlikely drop by Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to seal it, but don't get bogged down by the details: They're still undefeated and they've now beaten the defending champs, the Broncos and the Rams. They're doing it with a stingy defense and an offense that's hard to stop. They have it all, at least more than any other team in the NFL can say. And if you're waiting for them to fall, don't expect it to happen until they face the Seahawks again right after Thanksgiving. If they can hold their battered roster together, they could be 10-0 by then.

Stat To Know: The 49ers are 3-0 against the Broncos, Seahawks and Rams this season, becoming the first team since the 1981 Broncos to record three wins in their first five games against teams that reached a conference championship game the previous season."