The San Francisco 49ers improved to 9-1 on the season following a dominant 35-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday. San Francisco put up 35 points against one of the league's top defenses, becoming the first team to score more than 23 points against Minnesota this season.
As the 49ers return home to Levi's® Stadium for their second divisional matchup of the season against the Seattle Seahawks, here's where San Francisco stands in the latest NFL power rankings following Week 11.
Week 12 Power Rankings:
NFL Network: No. 1 (-)
Nick Shook, Around the NFL Writer
"Of the 49ers' nine victories in 10 games, this rout of the Vikings was undoubtedly their most impressive. QB Brock Purdy knew when to get rid of the ball and where to throw it against a Minnesota defense that had caused problems for every other quarterback it faced, delivering a pristine performance on the Sunday night stage in Mexico City. WR Mike Evans' return upgraded this offense and came at the perfect time, and San Francisco's defense is quietly becoming a bit of a monster up front thanks to the return of some previously injured members and the deadline addition of DL DeForest Buckner. This is unquestionably the best team in football through 11 weeks."
ESPN: No. 1 (+1)
Nick Wagoner, ESPN NFL Nation
"OL Dominick Puni, who will be eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason, is the clear choice based on consistency and production. But it's a bit more complicated than that. Since coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch arrived in 2017, they've never given big bucks to a guard. With left tackle Trent Williams closer to retirement, center Jake Brendel slated to be an unrestricted free agent and right tackle Colton McKivitz recovering from a fractured left ankle, finding a fair deal for Puni would at least offer some stability on an O-line that could have plenty of change the next couple of seasons."
USA Today: No. 1 (-)
Nate Davis, USA Today NFL writer
"As esteemed USA TODAY Sports colleague and senior NFL columnist Jarrett Bell wrote on Monday, the Niners "cracked the code" on Minnesota's previously impenetrable defense on Sunday night in Mexico City − and they made it look easy. HC Kyle Shanahan's first victory in six matchups while pitted against Vikes DC Brian Flores might also be a harbinger that this San Francisco squad is primed to continue securing important wins that have eluded Shanahan over the years ... maybe even one in February."
Bleacher Report: No. 1 (+1)
B/R NFL Staff
"Sunday night's Mexico City beatdown was a statement win in every way—chief among them the statement that the 49ers are the NFL's best team.
This was supposed to be a titanic showdown between two of the NFC's top teams. The Niners apparently didn't get that memo, because they took control immediately and never gave Minnesota a chance to recover.
On the first drive of the game, it took San Francisco less than four minutes to drive the length of the field on one of the NFL's best defenses. Just before halftime a pick-six by the 49ers defense put the game on ice.
Brock Purdy is the NFL's MVP after 11 weeks. Given all the injuries the team has had to endure on both sides of the ball, Kyle Shanahan is the Coach of the Year." -- Davenport
FOX Sports: No. 2 (+1)
Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Writer
"Wow. Just, wow. The 49ers did some job on that unbreakable Vikings' defense in what has to be one of the biggest shockers of the season. I mean, we all knew the 49ers were good. But the Vikings had given up an average of 14 points and 273 yards per game this season. The 49ers scored 14 points in the first 16 minutes and had 220 yards by halftime. It was a statement, a show of force … whatever you want to call it. The Niners showed they are, maybe by far, the best team in the NFC. And as long as they stay healthy, they are a serious threat to roll all the way to Super Bowl LXI. That's why they moved up a notch here, even though the team they leapfrogged also won pretty convincingly.
Stat To Know: The 2026 49ers have scored 34 touchdowns from players age 30 or older, the fifth-most by a team in a season in NFL history. With seven games left, they're two shy of the record of 36 set by the 1994 49ers and matched by the 2002 Raiders. "
CBS Sports: No. 2 (-)
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Writer
"They are clearly the team to beat in the NFC and maybe the league. They get better each and every week. The loss of right tackle Colton McKivitz will be felt."
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.