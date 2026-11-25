"Sunday night's Mexico City beatdown was a statement win in every way—chief among them the statement that the 49ers are the NFL's best team.

This was supposed to be a titanic showdown between two of the NFC's top teams. The Niners apparently didn't get that memo, because they took control immediately and never gave Minnesota a chance to recover.

On the first drive of the game, it took San Francisco less than four minutes to drive the length of the field on one of the NFL's best defenses. Just before halftime a pick-six by the 49ers defense put the game on ice.

Brock Purdy is the NFL's MVP after 11 weeks. Given all the injuries the team has had to endure on both sides of the ball, Kyle Shanahan is the Coach of the Year." -- Davenport