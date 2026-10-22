Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 7

"The 49ers are held together at times by Band-Aids and gauze tape, but there's no question they're the best team in football a third of the way through the season. They need a rest, especially after WR Mike Evans reinjured his Achilles on Monday night, joining WR Deebo Samuel, WR Christian Kirk, edge rusher Nick Bosa and more on the sideline. But they're so deep and so good, they can sleepwalk through wins — like they seemed to do at times in the second half Monday night when they nearly blew their game against the Commanders. Now they just have to get through Atlanta to hit their bye week undefeated and see if they can get some of their walking wounded back after that.

Stat To Know: The 49ers are 6-0 for the second time under Kyle Shanahan. They last started 6-0 in 2019, when they reached the Super Bowl."