Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 6-0 on the season with a 23-17 "Monday Night Football" victory over the Washington Commanders. The win also marked San Francisco's 56th "MNF" victory, surpassing the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history.
As the team prepares for its first East Coast trip of the season against the Atlanta Falcons, let's take a look at where the 49ers landed in the latest power rankings following Week 6.
Week 7 Power Rankings:
NFL Network: No. 1 (-)
Nick Shook, Around the NFL Writer
"San Francisco flirted with an epic collapse, but the same battered defensive line came through again in the final moments, sacking Jayden Daniels to bury Washington's comeback bid. The fashion in which this game ended might cause some to question the 49ers standing atop the Power Rankings; we often fail to remember, however, that there are professional football players on both sides (and the Commanders feature a dynamic quarterback in Daniels). Kyle Shanahan's propensity for letting things get a little too close for comfort reared its unwelcome head again, but San Francisco finished the job like a proven winner usually does. Let's not allow the anxiety-inducing fourth quarter to overshadow how dominant the Niners were earlier in the game. They're undefeated and keeping the throne.
CBS Sports: No. 1 (-)
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Writer
"They made it interesting against the Commanders, but they still found a way. Now they face a long road trip to play the Falcons on a short week."
FOX Sports: No. 1 (-)
Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Writer
"The 49ers are held together at times by Band-Aids and gauze tape, but there's no question they're the best team in football a third of the way through the season. They need a rest, especially after WR Mike Evans reinjured his Achilles on Monday night, joining WR Deebo Samuel, WR Christian Kirk, edge rusher Nick Bosa and more on the sideline. But they're so deep and so good, they can sleepwalk through wins — like they seemed to do at times in the second half Monday night when they nearly blew their game against the Commanders. Now they just have to get through Atlanta to hit their bye week undefeated and see if they can get some of their walking wounded back after that.
Stat To Know: The 49ers are 6-0 for the second time under Kyle Shanahan. They last started 6-0 in 2019, when they reached the Super Bowl."
Bleacher Report: No. 1 (-)
B/R NFL Staff
"Great teams find ways to win, and San Francisco has done just that six times this season.
At some point, injuries may take their toll on San Francisco, but we haven't seen it yet. The 49ers continue to look like the best team in football and a squad that could finally get Kyle Shanahan a Super Bowl ring in Year 10.
Shanahan keeps finding ways to adapt the offense to changing personnel—Kyle Juszczyk's return certainly helped—and Brock Purdy has played at an MVP level regardless of who has been in the lineup. Defensively, San Francisco has been superb under first-year coordinator Raheem Morris.
The 49ers have no glaring weaknesses, and while it would obviously help if they could stop losing key players almost weekly, they could have players like Nick Bosa and Christian Kirk back sooner rather than later."
ESPN: No. 1 (-)
Nick Wagoner, ESPN NFL Nation
"The Niners haven't had many problems in terms of production, but they have had a significant amount of attrition at wideout. Ricky Pearsall (knee), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) were supposed to be four of the team's top five receivers and all landed on IR before Week 3. That doesn't account for Deebo Samuel Sr.'s multiweek hamstring injury or the various bumps and bruises Mike Evans played through before departing Monday night's game with Achilles tendinitis. The good news? Most of them are expected back this season, but the 49ers have had to scramble in the meantime."
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6.