Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 5

"They have now beaten the Rams and the Broncos — two teams some thought might meet in the Super Bowl — on their way to a dominant 4-0 start. They have proven they can beat teams with Brock Purdy's arm, Christian McCaffrey's legs and Raheem Morris' defense.

There shouldn't even really be a debate at this point: They are the best team in the NFL.

Stat To Know: The 49ers are off to a 4-0 start. They have reached the NFC Conference Championship Game in all four previous seasons with a 4-0 start."