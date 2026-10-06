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Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 5

Oct 06, 2026 at 04:53 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday. San Francisco closed out its three-game homestand undefeated and will travel to Seattle for an NFC West matchup against the Seahawks in Week 5. As the team prepares for its third divisional game of the season, let's take a look at where the 49ers landed in the latest power rankings following Week 4.

Week 5 Power Rankings:

NFL Network: No. 1

Nick Shook, Around the NFL Writer

"The 49ers found choppy waters against the Broncos. That didn't deter them from reaching their destination. The usual suspects, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle banded together to revive San Francisco's offense in the second half, and with the defense delivering its best showing since Week 1, the Niners achieved an impressive win over a legitimate contender."

ESPN: No. 1 (+2)

Nick Wagoner, ESPN NFL Nation

The 49ers have again been hit by a slew of injuries. On the defensive line, star DL Nick Bosa is out because of a calf issue. At receiver, they've lost WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) for the season and promising rookie WR De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) for 10 weeks. And yet the Niners are one of three undefeated teams. Quarterback Brock Purdy has emerged as an early MVP candidate, as the offense has done most of the heavy lifting. But Sunday's win showed the Niners can lean on their defense and special teams when they aren't lighting up the scoreboard. -- Nick Wagoner

CBS Sports: No. 1 (+1)

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Writer

"At 4-0, they are rolling, and beating good teams in the process. The defense came up big in the victory over the Broncos, which is a good sign."

The Athletic: No. 1

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff, The Athletic

"Few teams have overcome injuries like the 49ers in recent seasons, but those often prove to be too much come playoff time. When this team is healthy (or even semi-healthy), it is awfully tough to beat. Brock Purdy continues playing at an MVP level."

FOX Sports: No. 1 (+1)

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Writer

"They have now beaten the Rams and the Broncos — two teams some thought might meet in the Super Bowl — on their way to a dominant 4-0 start. They have proven they can beat teams with Brock Purdy's arm, Christian McCaffrey's legs and Raheem Morris' defense.

There shouldn't even really be a debate at this point: They are the best team in the NFL.

Stat To Know: The 49ers are off to a 4-0 start. They have reached the NFC Conference Championship Game in all four previous seasons with a 4-0 start."

Related Links

Game Photos | Broncos vs. 49ers: Week 4

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 55

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
2 / 55

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
3 / 55

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
5 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 55

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 55

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
8 / 55

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 55

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
11 / 55

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
12 / 55

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
13 / 55

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
14 / 55

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
16 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
17 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
18 / 55

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams
20 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
23 / 55

P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
24 / 55

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
25 / 55

LB Garret Wallow

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Keion White, LB Fred Warner
26 / 55

DL Keion White, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 55

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
28 / 55

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
30 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
31 / 55

OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
32 / 55

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
35 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
36 / 55

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
37 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
39 / 55

P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, OL Dominick Puni
40 / 55

T Trent Williams, OL Dominick Puni

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
41 / 55

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
42 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
43 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
44 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
45 / 55

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
46 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
47 / 55

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49er Special Teams
48 / 55

San Francisco 49er Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
49 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
50 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
51 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
52 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
53 / 55

OL Dominick Puni

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
54 / 55

LB Luke Gifford

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
55 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Jose Romero/49ers
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