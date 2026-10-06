Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday. San Francisco closed out its three-game homestand undefeated and will travel to Seattle for an NFC West matchup against the Seahawks in Week 5. As the team prepares for its third divisional game of the season, let's take a look at where the 49ers landed in the latest power rankings following Week 4.
Week 5 Power Rankings:
NFL Network: No. 1
Nick Shook, Around the NFL Writer
"The 49ers found choppy waters against the Broncos. That didn't deter them from reaching their destination. The usual suspects, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle banded together to revive San Francisco's offense in the second half, and with the defense delivering its best showing since Week 1, the Niners achieved an impressive win over a legitimate contender."
ESPN: No. 1 (+2)
Nick Wagoner, ESPN NFL Nation
The 49ers have again been hit by a slew of injuries. On the defensive line, star DL Nick Bosa is out because of a calf issue. At receiver, they've lost WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) for the season and promising rookie WR De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) for 10 weeks. And yet the Niners are one of three undefeated teams. Quarterback Brock Purdy has emerged as an early MVP candidate, as the offense has done most of the heavy lifting. But Sunday's win showed the Niners can lean on their defense and special teams when they aren't lighting up the scoreboard. -- Nick Wagoner
CBS Sports: No. 1 (+1)
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Writer
"At 4-0, they are rolling, and beating good teams in the process. The defense came up big in the victory over the Broncos, which is a good sign."
The Athletic: No. 1
Josh Kendall and Chad Graff, The Athletic
"Few teams have overcome injuries like the 49ers in recent seasons, but those often prove to be too much come playoff time. When this team is healthy (or even semi-healthy), it is awfully tough to beat. Brock Purdy continues playing at an MVP level."
FOX Sports: No. 1 (+1)
Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Writer
"They have now beaten the Rams and the Broncos — two teams some thought might meet in the Super Bowl — on their way to a dominant 4-0 start. They have proven they can beat teams with Brock Purdy's arm, Christian McCaffrey's legs and Raheem Morris' defense.
There shouldn't even really be a debate at this point: They are the best team in the NFL.
Stat To Know: The 49ers are off to a 4-0 start. They have reached the NFC Conference Championship Game in all four previous seasons with a 4-0 start."
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.