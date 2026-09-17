Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers opened the 2026 season with a statement win Down Under, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia. San Francisco held its division rival scoreless over the last three quarters to secure its fourth-consecutive international victory and now start the season 1-0 for the fourth-straight year. As the 49ers return to The Bay for their home opener, let's take a look at where the team landed in the latest power rankings following Week 1.
Week 2 Power Rankings:
NFL Network: No. 9
Nick Shook, Around the NFL Writer
"The 49ers spent a week in Australia and completely outclassed the Rams, playing with more discipline, desire and aggression than Los Angeles. It seemed as if Kyle Shanahan and Co. read the offseason puff pieces about Sean McVay's dream team and decided it was their duty to prove them wrong. They did just that for at least one week - and proved all of us Niner doubters wrong, too."
ESPN: No. 5
Nick Wagoner, ESPN NFL Nation
"Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa was also impactful in his Niners debut, but it's hard to argue with Mike Evans production. He finished with six receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown, and each of those catches somehow went for either a first down or a score. That gave him the most receiving first downs by any player in a team debut since the Rams' Puka Nacua had six in 2023. Evans signed a three-year deal with the 49ers in free agency."
CBS Sports: No. 4
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Writer
"Stars can carry teams, and theirs will be able to do that if they stay healthy. They showed how good a coach Kyle Shanahan is in the victory over the Rams."
The Athletic: No. 1
Chad Graff and Josh Kendall, Senior Writers
"After the franchise's drama-filled offseason and with questions about the aging roster, the 49ers had no trouble moving the ball against the Rams. Brock Purdy threw for three touchdowns, the running game (including rookie Kaelon Black) looked good and Raheem Morris' defense was great. It'd be hard to draw up a better start."
FOX Sports: No. 7
Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Writer
"They heard all the talk about the dream team Rams and became L.A.'s worst nightmare. If the Niners stay healthy, they actually could end up the best team in the dangerous NFC West."
Yahoo! Sports: No. 5
Frank Schwab, Senior Reporter
"Few teams looked better than the 49ers in Week 1. It remains to be seen how the 49ers react to coming back from Australia, but their next two games are at home against the Dolphins and Cardinals. That helps. It's hard to buy that the 49ers can stay healthy — exciting rookie De'Zhaun Stribling suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out at least a month — but if they can then San Francisco showed it can be as good as anyone."
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.