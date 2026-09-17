Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 2

"Few teams looked better than the 49ers in Week 1. It remains to be seen how the 49ers react to coming back from Australia, but their next two games are at home against the Dolphins and Cardinals. That helps. It's hard to buy that the 49ers can stay healthy — exciting rookie De'Zhaun Stribling suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out at least a month — but if they can then San Francisco showed it can be as good as anyone."