Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 3

"The 49ers got a good runout to start the season. They got the Rams in Australia, when Los Angeles practically blew off that trip by landing the day before the game. Then they got the Dolphins, who have the worst roster in the NFL. They blew out both teams, which shouldn't be taken for granted in the NFL. Their point differential of +42 is dominant. They have had only two negative plays all season, not counting kneeldowns, the fewest for a team this century through two games, according to Doug Clawson of CBS. Brock Purdy is playing well, keeping the offense afloat despite receiver injuries already piling up, and the defense has given up only one touchdown to the Rams and another TD to the Dolphins when they were leading by 29 points in the final minutes. It has been an impressive start."