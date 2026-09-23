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Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 3

Sep 22, 2026 at 05:23 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers continued their 2026 campaign with a win for the home opener at Levi's® Stadium this past Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins 35-13. San Francisco has now won their home opener for the fifth-consecutive season. The win was a team effort from both sides of the ball, with QB Brock Purdy completing 20-of-22 passing attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns. As the 49ers prepare for their second game of the home stand, let's take a look at where the team landed in the latest power rankings following Week 2.

Week 3 Power Rankings:

NFL Network: No. 7 (+2)

Nick Shook, Around the NFL Writer

"Folks, Brock Purdy is dealing. Defenses have not been able to stop the 26-year-old in the first two weeks. Purdy is at the peak of his powers and completely comfortable running the show, dicing up the opposition and adding his own flair along the way. Quietly, the 49ers are dunking on the doubters, looking like one of the better teams in the NFL through two games."

ESPN: No. 3 (+2)

Nick Wagoner, ESPN NFL Nation

"Purdy has been one of the league's most productive quarterbacks since taking over the starting job in 2022. Now in his fifth season, he's completely comfortable in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense and is coming off his best training camp. That hot start has teammates such as linebacker Fred Warner openly wondering whether Purdy can compete for league MVP honors. Through two weeks, Purdy is atop the league in QBR (94.9) despite a supporting cast that has already been thinned by injury. If he stays healthy, there's reason to believe Purdy will post his best year yet."

CBS Sports: No. 3 (+1)

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Writer

"The stars continue to show up for this team, which is why it will be a serious playoff contender. With those guys on the field, and Kyle Shanahan coaching, they will be tough to beat."

FOX Sports: No. 3 (+4)

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Writer

"The 49ers might be the most complete team in football. A terrific QB, great running game, excellent receivers, strong line, tough defense and a brilliant coach. They've got it all."

Yahoo! Sports: No. 3 (+2)

Frank Schwab, Senior Reporter

"The 49ers got a good runout to start the season. They got the Rams in Australia, when Los Angeles practically blew off that trip by landing the day before the game. Then they got the Dolphins, who have the worst roster in the NFL. They blew out both teams, which shouldn't be taken for granted in the NFL. Their point differential of +42 is dominant. They have had only two negative plays all season, not counting kneeldowns, the fewest for a team this century through two games, according to Doug Clawson of CBS. Brock Purdy is playing well, keeping the offense afloat despite receiver injuries already piling up, and the defense has given up only one touchdown to the Rams and another TD to the Dolphins when they were leading by 29 points in the final minutes. It has been an impressive start."

Related Links

Celebration Photos: Dolphins vs. 49ers | Week 2

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, TE Brayden Willis, OL Connor Colby
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DL Gracen Halton, TE Brayden Willis, OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jack Jones
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CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
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RB Isaac Guerendo

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Kevin Givens, TE Brayden Willis
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DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Kevin Givens, TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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