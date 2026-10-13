 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Welcome Baby No. 2 🍼 | Off the FIeld

Oct 13, 2026 at 09:26 AM
Author Image
Aubrie Tolliver

49ers Cal-Hi Anchor/Reporter

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, are officially a family of four!

The couple announced the birth of their second child, Roman Augustus McCaffrey, on Saturday via Instagram. Roman was born on Sept. 29, 2026.

The announcement drew plenty of love from teammates, friends, and family. Jenna Purdy, wife of QB Brock Purdy, and actor Jeremy Renner were among those who congratulated the couple in the comments.

Roman's arrival comes just months after the couple celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Colette, on July 13. The timing also worked out well for his dad, since Sept. 29 fell on a scheduled 49ers player off day, two days after San Francisco's Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Roman already has some familiar faces in his corner. In September, Culpo shared an Instagram story featuring McCaffrey holding Colette alongside TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk captioned, "The Godfathers."

And it appears like Juszczyk is embracing that role for the newest member of the McCaffrey family, too.

"Roman, it is an honor to be your God father. Love, Uncle Juice," Juszczyk commented.

McCaffrey and Culpo, who married in June 2024, have shared glimpses of their growing family with fans throughout their journey together. With Roman's arrival, the couple now begins a new chapter as a family of four.

Related Content

news

49ers Alumni Join the Movement Behind Girls Flag Football | Off the Field

Several 49ers alumni were spotted at local flag football games this past week, showing support for the fastest-growing sport in the country.

news

Bosa Teams Up With Pizza Legend to Benefit Local SF Nonprofit | Off the Field

Nick Bosa is bringing his love of pizza to the San Francisco food scene with a new collaboration benefiting a local nonprofit.

news

G'Day from Australia! | Off the Field

Check out what the San Francisco 49ers has been up to off the field in the Melbourne, as the team explores the city, connects with fans, and makes memories along the way.

news

49ers Stars Support Kyle Shanahan's Son at His Varsity Debut | Off the Field

Five 49ers veterans traded NFL sidelines for Friday night lights, showing up to support Kyle Shanahan's son, Carter, in his varsity debut at Saint Francis High School.

news

Teammates, Faithful Rally Behind Pearsall in His Recovery | Off the Field

As WR Ricky Pearsall begins his recovery from PCL surgery, his teammates and the Faithful show an outpouring of support.

news

49ers Spend Summer Giving Back Through Youth Football Camps | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers players Osa Odighizuwa, Mac Jones, Ricky Pearsall, Mykel Williams, and Malik Mustapha hosted youth football camps in their home communities ahead of training camp.

news

Kittle, Juszczyk Celebrate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers teammates and their wives shared photos from the star-studded wedding on Instagram.

news

Upton Stout Serves as Honorary Official at NASCAR's Sonoma Raceway | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout took part in pre-race festivities for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350.

news

George Kittle Hosts Sixth-Annual Tight End University | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers QBs Brock Purdy and Mac Jones and FB Kyle Juszczyk joined TE George Kittle at this year's Tight End University in Nashville.

news

Osa Odighizuwa Continues to Champion Mental Health Awareness | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers DL Osa Odighizuwa partners with NFLPA during Men's Mental Health Awareness Month to continue his advocacy around mental health awareness and support within the community.

news

Fred Warner Dives Into Swimming During Recovery | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner incorporated swimming workouts into his rehab process while working his way back from his 2025 ankle injury.

Advertising