Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Welcome Baby No. 2 🍼 | Off the FIeld

The announcement drew plenty of love from teammates, friends, and family. Jenna Purdy, wife of QB Brock Purdy, and actor Jeremy Renner were among those who congratulated the couple in the comments.

Roman's arrival comes just months after the couple celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Colette, on July 13. The timing also worked out well for his dad, since Sept. 29 fell on a scheduled 49ers player off day, two days after San Francisco's Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Roman already has some familiar faces in his corner. In September, Culpo shared an Instagram story featuring McCaffrey holding Colette alongside TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk captioned, "The Godfathers."

And it appears like Juszczyk is embracing that role for the newest member of the McCaffrey family, too.

"Roman, it is an honor to be your God father. Love, Uncle Juice," Juszczyk commented.