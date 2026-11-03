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Bye Week Activities: Halloween, Homecomings, & More! | Off the Field

Nov 03, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Aubrie Tolliver

49ers Cal-Hi Anchor/Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the building after their Bye Week. The time off gave players a chance to relax, step away from football, celebrate Halloween, and make a few memorable trips.

Here is what some of the players were up to:

Halloween Party

The players kicked off their Bye Week at the team's annual Halloween party, hosted by QB Brock Purdy and his wife, Jenna. Players and their partners went all in on costumes inspired by movies and TV shows.

Brock transformed into Sulley from "Monsters, Inc.," while Jenna joined him as Mike Wazowski.

DE Nick Bosa and his girlfriend, Ella Ailiff, became "The Fairly OddParents" superhero duo Crimson Chin and Cleft the Boy Chin Wonder. In another Nickelodeon-inspired costume, TE Brayden Willis and his girlfriend, Tatyanah Bass, went as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from "SpongeBob SquarePants."

OL Colton McKivitz and his wife, Abby, channeled the hilariously mismatched brothers from "Step Brothers," complete with curly wigs and sweater vests.

WR Ricky Pearsall and his girlfriend, Tori Moraga, brought some 1960s spy flair from the movie "Austin Powers." Pearsall wore the spy's signature blue suit and glasses, while Moraga dressed as Foxxy Cleopatra, the character played by Beyoncé in the sequel "Austin Powers in Goldmember." QB Mac Jones also went as Austin Powers, completing the look with the character's famously bad teeth. TE George Kittle dressed as Dr. Evil, while FB Kyle Juszczyk took on the role of Number Two.

Homecomings

The Bye Week also brought a few 49ers back to their college roots.

S Malik Mustapha returned to his alma mater, Wake Forest, and served as the game's "Open the Gate" honoree. He rode onto the field on the back of the Demon Deacon mascot's motorcycle and later joined ACC Network analysts at the desk.

Kittle and his wife, Claire, also took a trip back to their college town of Iowa City, ahead of the University of Iowa's game against Northwestern. Kittle served as the Hawkeyes honorary captain and joined the team in the locker room.

Community Work

Before the game, the Kittles visited young patients at University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, continuing the couple's longstanding connection with the hospital. The hospital overlooks Kinnick Stadium, where fans and players during football games turn toward the hospital and wave to patients and families watching from the upper floors, part of a nine-year tradition called the "Hawkeye Wave."

In a social media video, Kittle can be seen laughing with patients, playing catch, signing autographs, and posing for pictures.

"Being athletes there, we always got to do community service stuff, go through the hospital, and hang out with kids," Kittle said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "And I think that just really stuck with us throughout my NFL career. And so the whole point of it is like our motto is we want to show up for those who show up for us."

S Ji'Ayir Brown also spent part of the Bye Week volunteering through the Ji'Ayir Brown Foundation, which supports young people through mentorship, education, sports, and community programs. In partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Brown helped build and deliver 20 beds for children in need.

And More

RB Christian McCaffrey took on an unexpected role during the Bye Week. In an Instagram story shared by his wife, Olivia Culpo, he appeared to be officiating a wedding, wearing a hat and a T-shirt that read "Minister." He reportedly stepped in to perform the ceremony on short notice.

Finally, a few players were spotted in San Francisco at Golden State Warriors games in San Francisco.  LB Fred Warner spent the final night of the Bye Week at Chase Center on Sunday, watching the Warriors take on the Los Angeles Clippers. The following night, Mustapha and T Trent Williams attended the game against the Phoenix Suns, where Williams pounded his chest and fired up the crowd.

Between Halloween costumes, homecomings, and community service, the 49ers made the most of their time away before turning their attention back to the season.

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