Bye Week Activities: Halloween, Homecomings, & More! | Off the Field

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the building after their Bye Week. The time off gave players a chance to relax, step away from football, celebrate Halloween, and make a few memorable trips.

Here is what some of the players were up to:

Halloween Party

The players kicked off their Bye Week at the team's annual Halloween party, hosted by QB Brock Purdy and his wife, Jenna. Players and their partners went all in on costumes inspired by movies and TV shows.

Brock transformed into Sulley from "Monsters, Inc.," while Jenna joined him as Mike Wazowski.

DE Nick Bosa and his girlfriend, Ella Ailiff, became "The Fairly OddParents" superhero duo Crimson Chin and Cleft the Boy Chin Wonder. In another Nickelodeon-inspired costume, TE Brayden Willis and his girlfriend, Tatyanah Bass, went as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from "SpongeBob SquarePants."

OL Colton McKivitz and his wife, Abby, channeled the hilariously mismatched brothers from "Step Brothers," complete with curly wigs and sweater vests.