Fred and Sydney Warner Give Back to Bay Area Families | Off the Field

In the middle of a busy NFL season, San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warnerand his wife, Sydney, took time to give back.
In partnership with CityTeam's Heritage Home, the Warners hosted a dinner for single mothers and their children. Guests gathered around long tables in a backyard decorated for fall, with donated blankets, diapers, toys, and other supplies arranged nearby.
CityTeam is a nonprofit organization that serves people experiencing homelessness, poverty, hunger, and addiction. Its Heritage Home program, based in San Jose, provides free residential housing and support for pregnant women and new mothers in crisis.
The cause is deeply personal for the Warners.
"We are both raised by single women, strong, single women. And that definitely impacted how we turned out in the end in a positive way," Sydney said in an Instagram post. "We both saw our mothers go through their own separate personal struggles while also raising children, raising us."
In the post, Fred and Sydney are seen holding their daughter, Bella, hugging guests, and sharing a meal with the mothers.
Standing side by side, the Warners offered the guests a message of encouragement.
"I want to just remind you guys that no matter what phase of life you're in, it doesn't impact your future or your kids' futures," Sydney said.
Fred said the couple was honored to have the opportunity to support the families.
"We are just grateful to be in a position to give back and help out any way that we can and just support you guys."
For the Warners, the evening was a chance to recognize the mothers' strength, and offer practical support to families in their community.