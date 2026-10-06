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Deebo Samuel Sr. Joins the Valkyries Historic Celebration

Oct 06, 2026 at 11:39 AM
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Aubrie Tolliver

49ers Cal-Hi Anchor/Reporter

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Sr. is back in the Bay and the veteran did not waste much time showing his Bay Area pride.

On Friday, Samuel was in attendance at the Chase Center as the Golden State Valkyries hosted the Dallas Wings in a win-or-go-home Game 3 matchup in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

The atmosphere inside Chase Center was electric. With their season on the line, the Valkyries battled back from a 16-point deficit to defeat the Wings, 77-73, and clinch the first playoff series victory in franchise history.

And Samuel was there to see it all unfold.

At one point during the action, the 49ers wide receiver appeared on the jumbotron at midcourt. Samuel waved to the crowd, and the crowd quickly returned the love, giving him a warm welcome.

It was a small moment in the middle of a historic night, but one that felt right at home.

Samuel has long embraced the Bay Area beyond his work on the football field. Since joining the 49ers, he has become a familiar face around the region, supporting local athletes, teams, and events, showing his appreciation for the community that has embraced him throughout his career.

Samuel has been spotted at numerous Golden State Warriors games over the years, taking in some of the Bay's biggest basketball moments and has continued to make it clear that he is more than just a member of the 49ers community, but a part of the Bay Area sports community.

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