Deebo Samuel Sr. Joins the Valkyries Historic Celebration

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Sr. is back in the Bay and the veteran did not waste much time showing his Bay Area pride.

On Friday, Samuel was in attendance at the Chase Center as the Golden State Valkyries hosted the Dallas Wings in a win-or-go-home Game 3 matchup in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

The atmosphere inside Chase Center was electric. With their season on the line, the Valkyries battled back from a 16-point deficit to defeat the Wings, 77-73, and clinch the first playoff series victory in franchise history.

And Samuel was there to see it all unfold.