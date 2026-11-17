November is a season of giving, but it can also be a particularly difficult time for families facing food insecurity. On Nov. 10, during his scheduled day off, DL Osa Odighizuwa carved out time during the busy football season to hand out more than 200 turkeys and meals to people in need.

Odighizuwa partnered with the African American Community Service Agency for its "Food on the Table" food assistance program, held every two weeks in downtown San Jose.

In an Instagram post, Odighizuwa is seen handing out water, packing bags of supplies, and taking photos with community members.

The cause is personal for Odighizuwa. He remembers the people who supported him and his family as he was growing up, and their kindness inspired him to give back by serving others.

"It means everything to be able to serve the community and give back," Odighizuwa said in the post. "Just knowing that there are a lot of people that gave to me and my family growing up, it shows a lot of kindness. So, to be able to have that impact on others and pay it forward is awesome."

Odighizuwa and his family carries that spirit forward through the Odighizuwa Foundation, which supports single parents and their children.

"It is our vision as an organization to create this incredible community in which single parents can thrive with and for their beautiful children," the foundation's website states.

The website credits Odighizuwa's mother, Abieyuwa "AB" Odighizuwa, as the inspiration behind the nonprofit. It describes her as a single mother of four young boys and "the shining example of strength and courage in the face of severe adversity."

According to the website, the organization also holds back-to-school drives and youth camps.

The drive was busy and Odighizuwa kept the mood light. At one point, he was even handed a small parakeet.

"It's a great day, great turnout, blessed," Odighizuwa said with the bird perched on his shoulder.