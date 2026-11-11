Mike Evans Hits the Hardwood as Dad, Coach, and Bay Area Fan | Off the Field

WR Mike Evans has made a name for himself as one of the best wide receivers to step onto a football field. Away from it, he is just as likely to be found on a basketball court, sharing his passion for hoops with his family.

Evans, a father of four, has coached his daughter's Amateur Athletic Union basketball team over the past few seasons. During the offseason, he went back and forth between the Bay Area and Texas to coach, QB Brock Purdy told the San Francisco Chronicle.

"I coach them hard," Evans told the Chronicle in June, while acknowledging the challenges that come with coaching a team of 14-year-olds.

Evans knows the game from the players' side. At Ball High School in Galveston, Texas, he played three seasons of varsity basketball and averaged 18.7 points per game as a senior, according to MaxPreps. He only played football his senior year for the Tors before going on to play at Texas A&M.