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Morning Report: Dugger and Rookies Stepping Up, Latest Rankings 🗞️

Nov 11, 2026 at 07:01 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 11:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

W10-PWR-TN

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 10

Following a dominant Week 9 performance over the Raiders pushing their record to 7-1, see where the 49ers land in power rankings heading into Week 10.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Jaden Dugger's Impactful Play Shows 49ers Rookie Class Is Delivering

From LB Jaden Dugger's breakout defensive score to contributions across the board, the 49ers rookie class have stepped up this season.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

49ers Place DL Gracen Halton on Injured Reserve

Following Week 9 against the Raiders, the 49ers have placed DL Gracen Halton on the Injured Reserve List.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Take a look at all the Salute to Service details showcased throughout Levi's® Stadium during the 49ers Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
1 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
2 / 17

49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
3 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam, Niner Noise
4 / 17

Sourdough Sam, Niner Noise

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
5 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
6 / 17

49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Sourdough Sam
7 / 17

Sourdough Sam

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
8 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
9 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
49ers Gold Rush
10 / 17

49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
11 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
12 / 17

49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
13 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
14 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
15 / 17

49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
16 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
Sourdough Sam
17 / 17

Sourdough Sam

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
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Game Photos | Raiders vs. 49ers: Week 9

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Fred Warner, DL DeForest Buckner, DL Osa Odighizuwa
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LB Fred Warner, DL DeForest Buckner, DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 42

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, QB Brock Purdy
5 / 42

OL Dominick Puni, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
6 / 42

S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
8 / 42

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Jose Romero/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 42

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
10 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
11 / 42

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner, DL Romello Height
12 / 42

DL DeForest Buckner, DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
13 / 42

WR Brandin Cooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams
14 / 42

OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
16 / 42

QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
18 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
19 / 42

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
20 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 42

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
22 / 42

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
23 / 42

S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
24 / 42

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner
25 / 42

DL DeForest Buckner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 42

DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis, S Ji'Ayir Brown
27 / 42

TE Brayden Willis, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
28 / 42

K Eddy Piñeiro

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
30 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner, DL Nick Bosa
31 / 42

DL DeForest Buckner, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
32 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
33 / 42

DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw
34 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
35 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
36 / 42

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
37 / 42

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
39 / 42

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
40 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle
41 / 42

TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
42 / 42

T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Celebration Photos: Raiders vs. 49ers | Week 9

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

RB Christian McCaffrey, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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RB Christian McCaffrey, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
2 / 24

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 24

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Marques Sigle
5 / 24

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 24

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams
7 / 24

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
9 / 24

T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
10 / 24

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle
11 / 24

TE George Kittle, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
12 / 24

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 24

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
15 / 24

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
16 / 24

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
17 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Upton Stout, CB Renardo Green, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle, CB Ephesians Prysock
18 / 24

CB Upton Stout, CB Renardo Green, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle, CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman
20 / 24

K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman

49ers/Bryce Fairchild
DL Romello Height, QB Brock Purdy, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis
21 / 24

DL Romello Height, QB Brock Purdy, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 24

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
23 / 24

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
24 / 24

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
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🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 15th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

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