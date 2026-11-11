Morning Report: Dugger and Rookies Stepping Up, Latest Rankings 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 11:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 10
Following a dominant Week 9 performance over the Raiders pushing their record to 7-1, see where the 49ers land in power rankings heading into Week 10.
Jaden Dugger's Impactful Play Shows 49ers Rookie Class Is Delivering
From LB Jaden Dugger's breakout defensive score to contributions across the board, the 49ers rookie class have stepped up this season.
49ers Place DL Gracen Halton on Injured Reserve
Following Week 9 against the Raiders, the 49ers have placed DL Gracen Halton on the Injured Reserve List.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Take a look at all the Salute to Service details showcased throughout Levi's® Stadium during the 49ers Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 15th.