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Morning Report: Recap Bye Week, 49ers Sign Beal Jr. 🗞️

Nov 04, 2026 at 07:18 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 4:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

2026 RM (7)

The 49ers Sign DL Beal Jr. to Practice Squad

The 49ers signed DL Robert Beal Jr. to the team's practice squad ahead of their return from Bye Week.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Bye Week Activities: Halloween, Homecomings, & More! | Off the Field

Catch up on all the off-the-field action as 49ers players celebrate Halloween, return to their alma maters, and give back to the community during the Bye Week.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Best 49ers Photos from Weeks 1-7

Take a look at the top photos from Weeks 1-7 of the San Francisco 49ers.

TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
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DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., RB Christian McCaffrey
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr., RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey
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OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
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S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle
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FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams, LB Fred Warner
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T Trent Williams, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner
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LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner

Con Chronis/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
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OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
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TE Brayden Willis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
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RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans, WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Mike Evans, WR Demarcus Robinson

Con Chronis/49ers
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Best Home Game Photos from Weeks 1-7 of the 2026 Season

Take a look at the top photos from all the home games from Weeks 1-7 straight from Levi's® Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kyn Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kyn Fortino
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kyn Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kyn Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Vic Aquino/Vic Aquino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Bryce Fairchild/Bryce Fairchild GCU
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Jose Romero/Jose Romero
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Jose Romero/Jose Romero
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Bryce Fairchild/Bryce Fairchild GCU
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Jose Romero/Jose Romero
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Bryce Fairchild/Bryce Fairchild GCU
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Vic Aquino/Vic Aquino
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Download your Photos: The Faithful Invade Atlanta

The 2026 Invasion Tour made a stop in Atlanta, to rally against the Falcons in Week 7.

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🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 8th.

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