Morning Report: Recap Bye Week, 49ers Sign Beal Jr. 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 4:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
The 49ers Sign DL Beal Jr. to Practice Squad
The 49ers signed DL Robert Beal Jr. to the team's practice squad ahead of their return from Bye Week.
Bye Week Activities: Halloween, Homecomings, & More! | Off the Field
Catch up on all the off-the-field action as 49ers players celebrate Halloween, return to their alma maters, and give back to the community during the Bye Week.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Take a look at the top photos from Weeks 1-7 of the San Francisco 49ers.
Take a look at the top photos from all the home games from Weeks 1-7 straight from Levi's® Stadium.
The 2026 Invasion Tour made a stop in Atlanta, to rally against the Falcons in Week 7.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 8th.