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Morning Report: 49ers Go 6-0 with a Dominant Defense Leading the Way 🗞️

Published: Oct 20, 2026 at 07:11 AM Updated: Oct 17, 2026 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 20:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Niners Notes 16x9 (3)

49ers are Victorious in Week 6 'MNF' Showdown vs. Commanders; Takeaways from #WASvsSF

The 49ers move to 6-0 with a hard-fought 23-17 win against Washington, leaning on defensive stands from S Malik Mustapha and a two-touchdown night from RB Christian McCaffrey.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Four Super Bowls and a Lasting Legacy: Keena Turner Enters the 49ers Hall of Fame

Four-time Super Bowl champion Keena Turner reflects on 40 years of Red and Gold legacy and his induction to the 49ers Hall of Fame.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Game Photos | Commanders vs. 49ers: Week 6

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup vs. Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.

TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans
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TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
3 / 59

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
4 / 59

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
6 / 59

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
9 / 59

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
10 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
11 / 59

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
13 / 59

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner
14 / 59

S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
15 / 59

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
16 / 59

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Jose Romero/49ers
WR Mike Evans
17 / 59

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
20 / 59

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni
21 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
22 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
23 / 59

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
25 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez, WR Jacob Cowing
26 / 59

DL Sebastian Valdez, WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
27 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
28 / 59

LB Luke Gifford

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, DL Osa Odighizuwa, LB Jaden Dugger
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DB Deommodore Lenoir, DL Osa Odighizuwa, LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
30 / 59

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
31 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle
32 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 59

OL Jake Brendel, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
34 / 59

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
35 / 59

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
36 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
38 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
39 / 59

S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
40 / 59

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
43 / 59

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
44 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
45 / 59

OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
46 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
48 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
49 / 59

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
50 / 59

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
51 / 59

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
52 / 59

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
53 / 59

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
54 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
55 / 59

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
56 / 59

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
57 / 59

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
58 / 59

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
59 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Pregame Photos | Commanders vs. 49ers: Week 6

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
3 / 29

WR Brandin Cooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 29

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
7 / 29

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
8 / 29

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
9 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
12 / 29

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
13 / 29

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
14 / 29

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
15 / 29

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
16 / 29

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis, TE George Kittle
20 / 29

TE Brayden Willis, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
21 / 29

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 29

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
23 / 29

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
24 / 29

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
25 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
26 / 29

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
27 / 29

LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
28 / 29

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
29 / 29

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Check out the best photos from the 49ers-themed drone show over the Embarcadero, celebrating 80 years of franchise history,  presented by U.S Bank and Sutter Health.

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
2 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
3 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
4 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
5 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
6 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
7 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
8 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
9 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
10 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
11 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
12 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
13 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
14 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
15 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
16 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
17 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
18 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
19 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
20 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
21 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
22 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
23 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
24 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
25 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
26 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
27 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
28 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
29 / 29

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday, October 25th.

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