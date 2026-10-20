Morning Report: 49ers Go 6-0 with a Dominant Defense Leading the Way 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 20:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers are Victorious in Week 6 'MNF' Showdown vs. Commanders; Takeaways from #WASvsSF
The 49ers move to 6-0 with a hard-fought 23-17 win against Washington, leaning on defensive stands from S Malik Mustapha and a two-touchdown night from RB Christian McCaffrey.
Four Super Bowls and a Lasting Legacy: Keena Turner Enters the 49ers Hall of Fame
Four-time Super Bowl champion Keena Turner reflects on 40 years of Red and Gold legacy and his induction to the 49ers Hall of Fame.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup vs. Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.
Check out the best photos from the 49ers-themed drone show over the Embarcadero, celebrating 80 years of franchise history, presented by U.S Bank and Sutter Health.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday, October 25th.