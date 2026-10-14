Celebrating Latino Heritage, Leadership, and Achievement

The Bay Area's rich Latino heritage has long defined the values of family, grit, and local leadership across Northern California. This season, that cultural pride takes center stage as two local student-athletes step into a national spotlight that celebrates both athletic excellence and their cultural roots.
The San Francisco 49ers are proud to announce Denisse Heredia and Luis Velasco as their 2026 nominees for the fourth annual NFL Latino Youth Honors presented by Procter & Gamble. All 32 NFL teams are invited to nominate one male and one female high school senior football player to represent their organization in the program. These exceptional student-athletes are then considered by a selection panel, which identifies eight (8) finalists, with one representative from each of the NFL's eight divisions. Each finalist receives a financial award to support their college education. The male and female national winners are each awarded a $25,000 grant, while the remaining six finalists receive $5,000 grants. In addition to this financial support, all eight finalists will take part in exclusive events throughout Super Bowl Week.
As the 49ers nominees, Denisse and Luis participated in the 2026 49ers Latino Heritage Collection Merchandise photoshoot and were recognized on stage during the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday, September 27th.
While Denisse and Luis's experiences vary, both student-athletes recognize their accomplishments in athletics, academics, and communities are connected to the people and their communities that helped them get there.
Denisse Heredia
For Denisse Heredia, her connection to her Latina heritage is closely tied to her family and her community in Salinas, California, located in Monterey County. As the daughter of a Mexican mother and Mexican-American father, Denisse grew up in a home where hard work, respect, and perseverance were a part of her everyday life. Denisse's parents worked long hours to be able to provide opportunities for their family, and their example has had a lasting influence on the way Denisse approaches her athletics, education, and community involvement.
As a two-sport varsity athlete, Denisse has developed the discipline and determination that comes with competing at the varsity level, but has also brought those lessons into her community. One of the ways Denisse impacts her community is by mentoring youth flag football athletes, encouraging them to be focused and reach their goals within their sport, particularly being passionate about helping young Latina girls recognize what's possible being a young latina. Denisse also serves her community through her church youth leadership, elementary tutoring, local food drives, and cultural events that celebrate Latina heritage. For Denisse, leadership is about supporting the people around her. The recognition from the 49ers Latina Youth Honor program gives her an opportunity to represent her family, her school, her community in Salinas, and most importantly, her heritage that continues to influence who she is as a Latina.
Luis Velasco
For Luis Velasco, his connection to his Latino Heritage is deeply rooted in his family's Salvadoran culture and the values that have shaped him as a student, athlete, and leader. Raised in Santa Clara by parents who have carried the traditions and the identity of El Salvador with them, Luis grew up in a home where hard work, respect, sacrifice, and staying connected to your roots were a part of his everyday life. His parents' commitment to providing him opportunities has had a lasting influence on the way Luis approaches his academics, athletics, and leadership.
As a two sport athlete competing in football and track and field, Luis has developed the discipline, perseverance, and competitive spirit that comes with challenging himself at a high level. he is also carried those lessons beyond the field, recognizing the hard work and resilience of the Latino families in his community and feeling a responsibility to encourage the younger generation. Luis hopes to serve as an example to young Latino students who may question whether they belong in competitive academic and athletic spaces, showing them their background heritage can be a source of strength.
Academically, Luis set the standard for excellence earning a 3.9 GPA and creating opportunities that continue his education and football career at some of the nation's most prestigious academic institutions. Through his connection to his team, his education, and his community, Luis leads by example and represents the values his family has instilled in him. The recognition from the NFL and Hispanic heritage foundations NFL Latino Youth Honors program gives Luis an opportunity to represent his family, his school, his community in Santa Clara and most importantly, Salvadoran Heritage that continues to influence who he is as Latino.
Honoring Heritage, Leadership and the Next Generation
Together, Denisse and Luis represent the many ways Latino student athletes are making an impact in their schools and communities while staying connected to the cultures and families that shape them. Their stories reflect the sacrifices of their parents, the strength of their heritage, and the importance of creating opportunities for the next generation. Through their achievements in athletics and academics, as well as their commitment to serving and encouraging others, both Denisse and Luis demonstrate that leadership extends far beyond the field or the classroom. Their recognition through the Latino Youth Honors program is not only a celebration of what they have accomplished, but also their families, communities, and Latino Heritage that continue to inspire who they are and who they hope to become.