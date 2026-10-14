Celebrating Latino Heritage, Leadership, and Achievement

Together, Denisse and Luis represent the many ways Latino student athletes are making an impact in their schools and communities while staying connected to the cultures and families that shape them. Their stories reflect the sacrifices of their parents, the strength of their heritage, and the importance of creating opportunities for the next generation. Through their achievements in athletics and academics, as well as their commitment to serving and encouraging others, both Denisse and Luis demonstrate that leadership extends far beyond the field or the classroom. Their recognition through the Latino Youth Honors program is not only a celebration of what they have accomplished, but also their families, communities, and Latino Heritage that continue to inspire who they are and who they hope to become.