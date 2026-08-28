More Than a Game: How T.H.I.N.K. Gold Is Building the Next Generation of Bay Area Women

There's a particular kind of confidence that gets built on a field, in a huddle, or in the quiet moment before a whistle blows. For young women and female student-athletes across the Bay Area, the San Francisco 49ers set out to grow that confidence, not just in sports, but in life. That was the mission behind the annual T.H.I.N.K. Gold Conference. Hosted at Levi's® Stadium, the conference celebrates its 16th year empowering young women in the Bay Area.

A Day Built on Five Pillars

T.H.I.N.K. Gold takes its name from five pillars: Training, Health, Inspiration, Nutrition, and Knowledge. Each one answered a question young women often ask themselves: Can I really do this? The conference was the 49ers way of saying yes, and showing them how.

The day kicked off with a hands-on skills clinic led by 49ers Youth Football coaches. Then the focus turned inward with a mental health and yoga session, led by local studio The Well and supported by 49ers Mental Health Clinician Dr. Joe Mattox. It offered something athletes rarely get permission for: a pause, and the tools to understand their minds as carefully as their bodies.

Voices That Look Like Them

Representation mattered here. This year's panel brought together 49ers Aubrie Toliver, Sofy Navarro, Angela Denogean, and Kaya Binetti, women whose paths through athletics and industry gave participants something rare: a mirror. Hearing from women who'd already walked a similar road can be the difference between giving up on a dream and chasing it harder.

That conversation carried into a Lunch & Learn session, turning inspiration into practical tools participants could use on the field, in the classroom, and in their communities hearing from more women in the organization.

Nourishing More Than Ambition

Nutrition showed up in a personal way. Every participant walked away with a $50 Safeway gift card, a small gesture with a big message: wellness starts at the kitchen table, long before game day.

Lighter moments rounded out the day, too. A flower bouquet-making activity gave participants a keepsake, while Nike gear and giveaways, including 4 pairs of tickets to a 49ers game, sent them home with a piece of the experience and some hometown pride.

A Bay Area Coalition

What made T.H.I.N.K. Gold resonate was its reach. This year, the 49ers launched the THINK Gold Collective, extending their investment in young women beyond the conference itself. Student-athletes traveled in from thirteen schools: Oakland, Andrew Hill, Wilcox, Vanden, Galileo, James Logan, Salinas, Las Lomas, Burlingame, George Washington, San Ramon, Kathleen McDonald, and Carlmont High Schools. Different campuses, different communities, one shared day, many of them standing shoulder to shoulder for the first time with peers who understood exactly what it's like to chase excellence as a young woman.