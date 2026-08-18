Bay Area Athletes Represent the 49ers at NFL FLAG Championships

The nation's top youth flag football players converged in Westfield, Indiana for the 2026 NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota, held July 23–26 at the Grand Park Sports Campus hosted by the NFL, ESPN, and RCX Sports.

Among the competitors were 10 NFL FLAG teams representing the San Francisco 49ers, each earning the opportunity to compete on the national stage by winning regional tournaments across California. Reaching the NFL FLAG Championships was a testament to months of hard work, dedication, and perseverance, as each team battled through a highly competitive season to earn its place among the nation's best. Throughout the tournament, they showcased their passion, skill, resilience, and sportsmanship while proudly representing the Faithful against the top youth flag football talent from across the country.