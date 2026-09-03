From the Classroom to the Field: 49ers Train PE Teachers to Bring Flag Football to Schools

On Saturday, Aug. 8, 49ers Flag presented by Visa, and GENYOUth came together to provide physical education teachers with hands-on training designed to bring flag football into the classrooms for more than 60 teachers across the Bay Area. Taught by Ellen Abbadessa from GENYOUth and assisted by 49ers Flag coaches, PE teachers learned the fundamentals of flag football including the rules, strategies, and on-field skills, while gaining practical tools and resources they could take directly back to their PE classes.

"We believe every young person should have the opportunity to experience the game of flag football, and that starts with making flag football accessible in our school," said Tucker Baksa, Assistant Director of Global Youth Football. "By providing free opportunities for students to learn and play, we can introduce more kids to a sport that teaches teamwork, confidence, discipline, and leadership. Just as importantly, our continued investment in educating and equipping PE teachers ensures they have the knowledge and tools to teach the game of flag football and bring it to life for their students. When we empower teachers to teach flag football, we create a lasting impact that reaches far beyond the field and helps inspire the next generation to love the game as much as we do."