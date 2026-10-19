Four Super Bowls and a Lasting Legacy: Keena Turner Enters the 49ers Hall of Fame

Four Super Bowl rings. Eleven seasons in the red and gold. More than four decades of 49ers history.

And Keena Turner is still part of the story.

The former linebacker will become the 34th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame during halftime of the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.

Since arriving in San Francisco in 1980, Turner has gone from helping build one of the NFL's greatest dynasties to working alongside the next generation of 49ers players and coaches. Along the way, he's collected championship rings, built lifelong friendships, and remained a familiar face around the organization long after hanging up his cleats.

Ahead of his induction, Turner joined "You've Got Mail" to look back on his playing days, share a few stories about his former teammates, and reflect on what the honor means to him.

"It's extremely humbling," Turner said. "For me to have had this front row seat for the last number of years and watch so many great players come in, and so many great guys be inducted into our Hall of Fame and or into the Canton Hall of Fame. It's just been really, really cool, and I'm super honored."

From Rookie to Four-Time Super Bowl Champion

The 49ers selected Turner out of Purdue University in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft, and his first season in San Francisco wasn't exactly a championship year. The team finished 6-10.

But just a year later, Turner was wearing his first Super Bowl ring.

And as it turned out, that was just the beginning.

Turner spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the 49ers, winning four Super Bowls (XVI, XIX, XXIII, and XXIV). He was one of just five players, alongside Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Eric Wright, and Mike Wilson, to be part of all four championship teams. He also shared the field with legends like Dwight Clark, Roger Craig, Jerry Rice, and Steve Young.

In 153 regular-season games, Turner recorded 562 tackles, 62 passes defensed, 19.5 sacks, and 11 interceptions, becoming the first player in franchise history with at least 10 career sacks and 10 interceptions. The Pro Bowler also received the Len Eshmont Award in 1984 and the Ed Block Courage Award in 1985.

But even with four championship rings to show for it, Turner remembers the seasons that didn't end with a trophy, too.

After capturing the franchise's first title, Turner recalled proudly wearing his Super Bowl ring everywhere he went. But when the 49ers missed the playoffs the following season, he decided maybe it was time to put it away.

"We had success. We had failure. We had almost, and then we went back," Turner said.

And back they went, winning three more Super Bowls over the next eight seasons.

Of course, Turner's first championship run came with a story of its own.

During the 1981 NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys, Turner took the field while battling chickenpox.

He recalled discovering the infamous red spots just days before the game. Playing football in full pads wasn't exactly comfortable, but missing the opportunity to compete for a trip to the Super Bowl wasn't something he was willing to consider.

"Who gets these opportunities to play in an NFC Championship game?" Turner said. "So absolutely I played."

More Than Teammates

For Turner, some of the best parts of those championship years were the relationships that have lasted long after the final whistle.

One of those friends is former 49ers cornerback Eric Wright.

The two spent 10 seasons together in San Francisco, won four Super Bowls, and built a special friendship beyond the field.

"He's this lifelong friend. We played together for 10 years," Turner said. "He's godfather to my kids, and I am to his kids."

Wright will also take part in Turner's Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Monday night, and Turner couldn't help but joke about what his longtime friend might say.

"I'm a little nervous about what Eric is gonna say," Turner joked. "Not so much for me, but for him."

Another person who played a major role in Turner's career was legendary head coach Bill Walsh.

Turner played under Walsh and later joined his coaching staff at Stanford. Their relationship continued well beyond the football field, with Turner remembering Walsh as a mentor and a friend.

"In Bill's eyes, in chasing perfection, you were never there. You were never satisfied," Turner said.

But Turner also remembers a different side of his former coach, one who made an effort to stay connected with players after their careers ended.

"He really put an effort into reaching out to players once they retired to spark a relationship past the business," Turner said.

When asked who he wished could be there for his Hall of Fame induction, Turner didn't hesitate. Walsh was the first name he mentioned, a touch of emotion in his voice as he remembered his former coach and friend.

Still Part of the 49ers Family

Although Turner hung up his cleats in 1990, his involvement with the 49ers was far from over.

Over the years, he's held several roles within the organization, working in player development, alumni relations, and football affairs. Along with coaching at Stanford, he also worked in broadcasting, and even opened a Toyota dealership with former teammate Ronnie Lott.

Today, Turner serves as vice president and senior advisor to the general manager, working alongside president of football operations and general manager John Lynch.

And the two go back quite a ways.

Turner was an assistant coach at Stanford while Lynch was playing there. Decades later, they're working together again, this time in San Francisco.

Turner's main goal now is offering support and sharing his experience with the current generation of players and coaches.

"My role is to support and, if asked the question, to be as honest as I can," Turner said.

A Connection Between Past and Present

Having experienced the 49ers championship years firsthand, Turner now gets to watch a new generation of players and coaches make their own mark on the franchise.

As a former linebacker, Turner has especially enjoyed watching LB Fred Warner lead the 49ers defense.

"This dude is across the board, you know, twelves on a 10 scale in terms of commitment, approach, leadership, day in and day out," Turner said. "You couldn't find a better man or leader or linebacker to lead your defense."

Turner also sees similarities between Walsh and head coach Kyle Shanahan, particularly when it comes to their competitiveness, creativity, and attention to detail.

It's a unique perspective from someone who helped establish the franchise's championship history and remains part of the organization today.

A Special Monday Night

Turner's induction comes during the 49ers Alumni Weekend celebration, bringing generations of former players back together.

With nearly 100 alumni expected to return, he'll get to share the moment with the teammates, friends, and family members who have been part of his journey.

"Everybody in the room that night, however many people it is, I'll have this personal connection to," Turner said. "To be able to share the moment with all of those friends and for sure all of my family is just super cool."

On Monday night, Turner will join Dave Wilcox and Patrick Willis as the third linebacker inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame.

It's another honor for someone who helped build the franchise's championship history and continues to be part of the organization today.

Forty-six years after arriving in San Francisco, Turner is still wearing the red and gold.