Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 23:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Deliver 35-10 Victory Over Vikings in Mexico City; Takeaways from #MINvsSF
San Francisco improves to 9-1 and gives head coach Kyle Shanahan his 100th win with a 35-10 win in Mexico City.
Keeping Up With the 49ers: Week 11 in Mexico City 🇲🇽
Catch up on all the action that happened this week from Colorado Springs with the 49ers to meeting the Faithful in Mexico City.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte.
View the top photos as Estadio Banorte gets ready for the 49ers Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday, November 29th.