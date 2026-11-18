Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 18:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Ways to Watch and Listen: Vikings vs. 49ers | Week 11 'Sunday Night Football' in Mexico City
Everything you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the 49ers international matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 11
Following a 46-40 shootout win over the Cowboys that pushed San Francisco to 8-1, the 49ers continue to anchor the top spots in power rankings entering Week 11.
Osa Odighizuwa Turns Gratitude into Community Support | Off the Field
Drawing from his own upbringing, DL Osa Odighizuwa partnered with local organizations to distribute hundreds of meals and turkeys to families in need.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Sunday, November 22nd.