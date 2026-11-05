Morning Report: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Talks Trade Deadline and More 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 5:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Ways to Watch and Listen: Raiders vs. 49ers | Week 9
Returning from Bye Week, here is everything you need to know to catch Sunday's matchup against the Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Take a look at the top photos from all the home games from Weeks 1-7 straight from Levi's® Stadium.
Take a look at the top photos from Weeks 1-7 of the San Francisco 49ers.
The 2026 Invasion Tour made a stop in Atlanta, to rally against the Falcons in Week 7.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 8th.