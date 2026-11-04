Ways to Watch and Listen: Raiders vs. 49ers | Week 9

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the 2026 regular season at Levi's® Stadium. The matchup is set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 8. Here are all the ways to follow the game presented by Visa.
HOW TO WATCH
- Watch the game on TV
- FOX
- Stream the game
- NFL+: Watch live local, primetime, regular season, and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
- Watch internationally
- Fans in Mexico can watch the game live on Fox + and Fox One.
- Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports +.
- Fans in the UK, UAE, Mexico, and across international markets can watch every live NFL game on Game Pass International on DAZN.
For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
- U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
- Spanish Radio Network
- The live game broadcast featuring announcers Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on the 49ers App or at 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
- Mexico Broadcast
- The Raiders vs 49ers Week 9 game will be broadcast on radio via W Deportes 730 AM.
- UK Broadcast
- The game will be broadcast on radio via talkSPORT.
For more ways to listen, click here.
PRO MOVES BEFORE GAMEDAY PRES. BY VISA
Everything you need to be game-ready before kickoff:
🏈 Meet the Roster — Get to know who's suiting up this season
📋 Check the Depth Chart — See who's lining up where
📺 Play-by-Play — Follow every drive in real time
🏆 Standings — See where the Niners stand in the NFC West