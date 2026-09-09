Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Rams | Week 1 in Australia

The San Francisco 49ers traveled to Australia to face the Rams in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The matchup is set to kick off at 5:35 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 10 (10:35 a.m. on Friday, September 11 Australia time). Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
- Stream the game
- Watch internationally
- Fans in Mexico can watch the game live on Fox Sports Mexico.
- Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Netflix.
- Fans in the UAE can watch the game live on beIN SPORTS 8.
- Fans in the UK, UAE, Mexico, and across international markets can watch every live NFL game on Game Pass International on DAZN.
For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
- U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
- Spanish Radio Network
- The live game broadcast featuring announcers Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on the 49ers App or at 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
- Mexico Broadcast
- The 49ers vs. Rams Week 1 game will be broadcast on radio via W Deportes 730 AM.
- UK Broadcast
- The 49ers vs. Rams Week 1 game will be broadcast on radio via talkSPORT 2.
For more ways to listen, click here.