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Ways to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft: TV, Streaming, and More

Apr 21, 2026 at 03:10 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania over the weekend and the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make the 27th pick in the first round and five more picks throughout the rest of the draft.

Here's how to watch the 2026 NFL Draft:

What Time Does the Draft Start?

  • Thursday, April 23 - 5:00 p.m. PT (Round 1)
  • Friday, April 24 - 4:00 p.m. PT (Rounds 2-3)
  • Saturday, April 25 - 9:00 a.m. PT (Rounds 4-7)

Where Can I Watch and Listen to the Draft?

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: NFL+, ESPN App, Disney+, Hulu

Radio: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports, ESPN Radio

What Picks Do the 49ers Have?

The team has a total of six draft picks beginning with pick No. 27 (subject to change).

Day 1 Picks

  • Round 1, Pick 27

Day 2 Picks

  • Round 2, Pick 58

Day 3 Picks

  • Round 4 - No. 127
  • Round 4 - No. 133 (compensatory)
  • Round 4 - No. 138 (compensatory)
  • Round 4 - No. 139 (compensatory)

49ers Draft HQ

Stay up to date with all the latest 49ers draft news including mock drafts, analysis, interviews, and more on 49ers.com/draft.

Current Round 1 Draft Order

  1. Las Vegas Raiders
  2. New York Jets
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Tennessee Titans
  5. New York Giants
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Washington Commanders
  8. New Orleans Saints
  9. Kansas City Chiefs
  10. Cincinnati Bengals
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  16. New York Jets (from Colts)
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers)
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Philadelphia Eagles
  24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars)
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. San Francisco 49ers
  28. Houston Texans
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)
  30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)
  31. New England Patriots
  32. Seattle Seahawks

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