Ways to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft: TV, Streaming, and More

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania over the weekend and the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make the 27th pick in the first round and five more picks throughout the rest of the draft.
Here's how to watch the 2026 NFL Draft:
What Time Does the Draft Start?
- Thursday, April 23 - 5:00 p.m. PT (Round 1)
- Friday, April 24 - 4:00 p.m. PT (Rounds 2-3)
- Saturday, April 25 - 9:00 a.m. PT (Rounds 4-7)
Where Can I Watch and Listen to the Draft?
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Streaming: NFL+, ESPN App, Disney+, Hulu
Radio: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports, ESPN Radio
What Picks Do the 49ers Have?
The team has a total of six draft picks beginning with pick No. 27 (subject to change).
Day 1 Picks
- Round 1, Pick 27
Day 2 Picks
- Round 2, Pick 58
Day 3 Picks
- Round 4 - No. 127
- Round 4 - No. 133 (compensatory)
- Round 4 - No. 138 (compensatory)
- Round 4 - No. 139 (compensatory)
49ers Draft HQ
Stay up to date with all the latest 49ers draft news including mock drafts, analysis, interviews, and more on 49ers.com/draft.
Current Round 1 Draft Order
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants
- Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders
- New Orleans Saints
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Miami Dolphins
- Dallas Cowboys
- Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets (from Colts)
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys (from Packers)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars)
- Chicago Bears
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)
- Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)
- New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks