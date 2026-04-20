Notable 49ers Second-Round Draftees: Alfred Collins, Colin Kaepernick, and More

With the 2026 NFL Draft set for this Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers will look to add more impact players in 2026 to their roster. The team is slated to make one selection in the second round this year, at pick No. 58.
"Our lifeblood will always be the draft, and we want to be very proficient at that as well," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "We've got to hit on that each and every year."
San Francisco is currently scheduled to make six total selections, with four of those selections being in the fourth round on Saturday, April 25. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here's a list of the 49ers second-round draftees on the 2026 roster:
- CB Renardo Green, 64th pick, 2024 NFL Draft
- DL Alfred Collins, 43rd pick, 2025 NFL Draft
Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the second round:
- Randy Cross, 42nd pick, 1976 NFL Draft
- Keena Turner, 39th pick, 1980 NFL Draft
- Eric Wright, 40th pick, 1981 NFL Draft
- Bubba Paris, 29th pick, 1982 NFL Draft
- Roger Craig, 49th pick, 1983 NFL Draft
- Pierce Holt, 39th pick, 1988 NFL Draft
- Wesley Walls, 56th pick, 1989 NFL Draft
- Dennis Brown, 47th pick, 1990 NFL Draft
- Eric Davis, 53rd pick, 1990 NFL Draft
- Ricky Watters, 45th pick, 1991 NFL Draft
- Jeremy Newberry, 58th pick, 1998 NFL Draft
- Anthony (Spice) Adams, 57th pick, 2003 NFL Draft
- Colin Kaepernick, 36th pick, 2011 NFL Draft