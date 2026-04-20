Notable 49ers Second-Round Draftees: Alfred Collins, Colin Kaepernick, and More

With the 2026 NFL Draft set for this Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers will look to add more impact players in 2026 to their roster. The team is slated to make one selection in the second round this year, at pick No. 58.

"Our lifeblood will always be the draft, and we want to be very proficient at that as well," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "We've got to hit on that each and every year."

San Francisco is currently scheduled to make six total selections, with four of those selections being in the fourth round on Saturday, April 25. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here's a list of the 49ers second-round draftees on the 2026 roster:

CB Renardo Green, 64th pick, 2024 NFL Draft

DL Alfred Collins, 43rd pick, 2025 NFL Draft

Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the second round: