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De'Zhaun Stribling, Kaelon Black Selected for 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere

May 06, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

Two members of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 draft class are set to take part in one of the NFL's biggest rookie events this offseason.

Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and running back Kaelon Black have been selected to attend the 32nd-annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere taking place May 14–16 in Los Angeles.

The three-day event, hosted by the NFL Players Association and NFL Players Inc., serves as an introduction to the business side of professional football for the league's newest players. A total of 42 rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class were invited to participate.

Throughout the event, Stribling and Black will take part in trading card photoshoots, autograph signings, jersey unveilings, and a variety of content creation sessions with top brands and media partners. The experience also includes business-focused programming led by union leadership, covering topics such as group licensing, personal brand development, and long-term financial opportunities. The Rookie Premiere also provides players with the opportunity to build relationships with major partners across the sports and entertainment space.

The event will continue to feature live tapings of the St. Brown Podcast, where rookies will join Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, NFL veteran Equanimeous St. Brown, for conversations about their transition into the league.

Stribling and Black are among a group of the NFL's top incoming talent selected to attend the annual showcase, marking an early step in building their professional brands both on and off the field. Prior to the event, the 49ers will host rookie minicamp at the SAP Performance Facility from May 7–9, giving the team's newest additions their first opportunity to get to work in The Bay.

De’Zhaun Stribling's First Day with the 49ers

Follow WR De'Zhaun Stribling during his first visit to Levi's® Stadium and the SAP Performance Facility after being drafted by the 49ers with the No. 33-overall pick.

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WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson

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Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
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Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

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