49ers Select LB Jaden Dugger with the No. 154 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected LB Jaden Dugger from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with the 154th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dugger played four seasons across two programs (Georgetown and Louisiana) and was a key contributor on defense, transitioning from safety to linebacker during his career. He earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honors in 2025 after having a standout senior season leading his team with 125 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. Over his career, he totaled 220 tackles, showcasing his versatility with experience in coverage, pass rushing, and run support.