49ers Select DL Gracen Halton with the No. 107 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected defensive lineman Gracen Halton from the University of Oklahoma with the 107th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Halton played four seasons for the Sooners and emerged as one of the team's most disruptive defensive linemen during his final two seasons. A 2025 team captain, he earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors and All-SEC Second Team honors after totaling 33 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks, while adding a team-high seven quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. Across his career, Halton totaled 84 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks.
At the NFL Combine, Halton impressed scouts with his quick first step, lateral agility, and ability to break through gaps as a pass rusher. Standing at 6'2 and 293 pounds, he ran a 4.82 40-yard dash and recorded a 36.5-inch vertical jump. His explosiveness stood out among his position group, ranking third among defensive tackles in the broad jump (9-foot-6) and posting the top vertical at the position.