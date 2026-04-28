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49ers Earn A- Grade for 2026 NFL Draft Class

Apr 28, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers earned strong marks for their 2026 NFL Draft class, receiving an A- from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter in his "2026 NFL Draft: Final snap grades for every team" ratings. Reuter also gave San Francisco an A on Day 1, an A- on Day 2, and an A on Day 3 of the draft.

Although originally slated to have only six picks, the 49ers added eight players during the 2026 NFL Draft: WR De'Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss), DL Romello Height (Texas Tech), RB Kaelon Black (Indiana), DL Gracen Halton (Oklahoma), OL Carver Willis (Washington), CB Ephesians Prysock (Washington), LB Jaden Dugger (Louisiana), and OL Enrique Cruz Jr. (Kansas).

Take a look at Reuter's analysis of the 49ers 2026 draft selections:

"San Francisco wisely traded down twice in the first round to improve its stockpile of mid-round draft capital. Stribling should meet the Niners need at receiver because of his size/speed combination and ability to make big plays after the catch...

"They added veteran pass rushing tackle Osa Odighizuwa via trade with their original third-round pick, but they acquired two more third-round choices to select a lean but explosive pass rusher (Height) and a tough, quick, productive runner (Black) who can give Christian McCaffrey a break.

"Halton was a very good value as a pass-rushing tackle early in the fourth round, even after the trade for Odighizuwa. The Niners found offensive-line depth on Day 3, as well, in Willis, a versatile guard/tackle, and Cruz, an athletic pass protector. The tall, athletic and raw Prysock was a worthy fifth-round project."

A Look Inside the 49ers 2026 Draft Room

Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and members of the 49ers football staff as the team made their selections during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

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President of 49ers Enterprises and EVP of Football Operation Paraag Marathe, Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of 49ers Enterprises and EVP of Football Operation Paraag Marathe, Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

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Dr. John York
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Dr. John York

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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

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Head Coach Kyle Shanahn, Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahn, Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York

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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

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Dr. John York, CEO Al Guido
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Dr. John York, CEO Al Guido

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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York

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Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

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Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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