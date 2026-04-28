49ers Earn A- Grade for 2026 NFL Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers earned strong marks for their 2026 NFL Draft class, receiving an A- from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter in his "2026 NFL Draft: Final snap grades for every team" ratings. Reuter also gave San Francisco an A on Day 1, an A- on Day 2, and an A on Day 3 of the draft.

Take a look at Reuter's analysis of the 49ers 2026 draft selections:

"San Francisco wisely traded down twice in the first round to improve its stockpile of mid-round draft capital. Stribling should meet the Niners need at receiver because of his size/speed combination and ability to make big plays after the catch...

"They added veteran pass rushing tackle Osa Odighizuwa via trade with their original third-round pick, but they acquired two more third-round choices to select a lean but explosive pass rusher (Height) and a tough, quick, productive runner (Black) who can give Christian McCaffrey a break.