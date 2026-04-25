2026 49ers Draft Class: Player-by-Player Breakdown

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Here's a rundown of the 49ers 2026 draft class:
Round 2: 33rd Overall - WR De'Zhaun Stribling
WR De'Zhaun Stribling played four seasons at the collegiate level (Washington State, Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss) and was a key contributor on some of college football's most productive offenses. He earned 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors, was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list, and led Pac-12 freshmen in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Over his career, he totaled 261 receptions, 2,964 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns.
Round 3: 70th Overall - DL Romello Height
DL Romello Height spent six seasons at the collegiate level (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech) and emerged as a disruptive presence off the edge and a consistent threat to opposing quarterbacks. He earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors and was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Big 12 Team during his senior season. Over his career, he totaled 111 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks, including a breakout 2025 campaign at Texas Tech where he recorded 10.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.
Round 3: 90th Overall - RB Kaelon Black
RB Kaelon Black played six collegiate seasons between Indiana University and James Madison and was a key contributor in a versatile offensive role. He earned Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll recognition during his time at James Madison. Over his career, he totaled 2,261 rushing yards with multiple 100-yard rushing games, and found the end zone 10 times during his final season at Indiana.