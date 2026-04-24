Top Players Available for Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are set to make their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft in the second round on Friday.

To recap, the 49ers made two trades during the first round of the draft. First, they moved down from No. 27 to No. 30 in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. They then traded pick No. 30 to the New York Jets in exchange for picks No. 33 and No. 179. The moves give San Francisco additional draft capital while keeping them at the top of Day 2.