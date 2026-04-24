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Top Players Available for Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 23, 2026 at 09:28 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers are set to make their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft in the second round on Friday.

To recap, the 49ers made two trades during the first round of the draft. First, they moved down from No. 27 to No. 30 in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. They then traded pick No. 30 to the New York Jets in exchange for picks No. 33 and No. 179. The moves give San Francisco additional draft capital while keeping them at the top of Day 2.

The 49ers enter Friday with 7-total picks in Rounds 2-7. Here's a list of the top remaining players available for Day 2, according to Daniel Jeremiah's list of top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.

  • Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  • Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
  • Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  • Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
  • T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson
  • Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M
  • CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
  • Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
  • Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
  • Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  • Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
  • Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
  • Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
  • R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
  • Zion Young, Edge, Missouri
  • Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
  • Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona
  • Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
  • D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
  • Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
  • Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
  • Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
  • Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
  • Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
  • Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
  • Bud Clark, S, TCU
  • Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
  • Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
  • Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois
  • De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Mississippi
  • Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa
  • A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
  • Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan
  • Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
  • Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn
  • Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
  • Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
  • Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
  • Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  • Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
  • Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
  • Carson Beck, QB, Miami
  • Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa
  • Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina
  • Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan
  • Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee
  • Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
  • Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
  • Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
  • Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
  • Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
  • Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
  • Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
  • Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
  • Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M
  • Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
  • Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana
  • Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
  • Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
  • Markel Bell, OT, Miami
  • Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
  • Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
  • Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky
  • Austin Barber, OT, Florida
  • Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
  • Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
  • Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
  • Devin Moore, CB, Florida
  • Garrett Nussmeier , QB, LSU
  • Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
  • Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
  • Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  • Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
  • Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
  • Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State
  • Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa
  • Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
  • Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati
  • Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
  • Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky
  • Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
  • Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech
  • Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama
  • Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
  • Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
  • Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
  • Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State
  • Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn
  • Febechi Nwaiwu, IOL, Oklahoma
  • Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
  • Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
  • Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
  • Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
  • Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech
  • Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida
  • Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland
  • Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut
  • Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
  • Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
  • Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan
  • Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M
  • Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson
  • Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
  • VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
  • Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa
  • Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  • Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
  • Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin State
  • Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
  • Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State
  • Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
  • Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke
  • Justin Joly, TE, NC State
  • Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
  • Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama
  • Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech
  • Michael Heldman, Edge, Central Michigan
  • Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

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