Daniel Jeremiah Shares Draft Fits, Trade Scenarios for the 49ers

As the 2026 NFL Draft draws closer, the San Francisco 49ers are narrowing in on how to approach their first-round selection at No. 27. In a conversation with Daniel Jeremiah on a pre-draft episode of "The Saloon", the NFL Network's lead draft analyst offered insight into how positional value and depth could shape San Francisco's decision-making.

When looking across mock drafts from multiple media outlets over many weeks, the overall consensus from draft analysts is that the 49ers will target either the offensive or defensive line with their first pick. One of the biggest questions surrounding San Francisco's approach is which position group to prioritize early. According to Jeremiah, the answer may come down to depth.

"I think there's more depth with the edge rushers," Jeremiah said. "I could make a case that the edge rusher maybe is a bigger need… But if you're just prioritizing how to put the best package of players together, you could take the offensive lineman, knowing there's going to be more edge rushers that you can get later on."

Picking at No. 27 creates what Jeremiah described as an "interesting dance" for the 49ers front office. While edge rusher offers more depth on Day 2, the value at offensive tackle may be higher in the first round, potentially influencing the decision depending on who remains available when San Francisco is on the clock.

Jeremiah also touched on one of his more fun draft projections, mocking Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq to San Francisco multiple times. While he admitted it's unlikely Sadiq will still be available at No. 27, the fit is difficult to ignore for Jeremiah.

"There are just some players you want to see paired with certain play callers," Jeremiah said. "Sadiq is a total chess piece… Kyle Shanahan would have so much fun with him. As a fan, it would be so fun to watch."

If the 49ers remain at No. 27, Jeremiah highlighted several defensive options who could fit San Francisco's scheme. Among them are Miami's Akheem Mesidor, a versatile pass rusher capable of lining up on the edge or inside, and Clemson edge rusher T. J. Parker, who is projected to come off the board in a similar range.

Jeremiah also discussed the possibility of the 49ers trading back to acquire additional draft capital, opening the door for prospects who may be available later. One name he identified was Malachi Lawrence from the University of Central Florida.

"If they were to get back into the second round… I think he's made to play in this defense," Jeremiah said. "An all-out attacking front, he'd be a perfect scheme fit."