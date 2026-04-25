49ers Select OL Carver Willis with the No. 127 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected offensive lineman Carver Willis from the University of Washington with the 127th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Willis saw six seasons of collegiate football. Five of those at Kansas State and one at University of Washington. Willis came into the Huskies program in 2025 and emerged as a tackle that anchored the line and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a primary starter. Willis was a key contributor in slicing the team's sacks in half while also creating lanes improving the rushing attack.