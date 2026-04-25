49ers Select CB Ephesians Prysock with the No. 139 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected CB Ephesians Prysock from the University of Washington with the 139th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Prysock played four seasons across two programs (University of Arizona and UW) and played a key role in the Huskies secondary. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2025 and honorable mention All-Pac-12 as a sophomore in 2023. He also earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Academic team his senior year. In his 2025 season alone, he tied for the team lead with 7 PBUs and started all 13 games (48 tackles, TFL, INT). Over his career, he totaled 170 tackles.