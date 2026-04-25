49ers Select OL Enrique Cruz Jr. with the No. 179 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. from the University of Kansas with the 179th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Cruz Jr. played five collegiate seasons across two programs (Syracuse and Kansas) and was a key contributor along the offensive line. He started 18 games at Syracuse (15 at left tackle, three at right tackle) over four seasons before transferring to Kansas in 2025, where he started all 12 games at right tackle and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.
At the NFL Combine, Cruz Jr. showcased his "outstanding length", standing at 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds. Scouts noted his explosive power, controlled footwork, and balance at the point of contact, along with the core strength to control against the rush. Among offensive tackles at the Combine, Cruz Jr. ranked third in athleticism score (91).