49ers Select DL Romello Height with the No. 70 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected defensive lineman Romello Height from Texas Tech with the 70th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Height spent six seasons at the collegiate level (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech) and emerged as a disruptive presence off the edge and a consistent threat to opposing quarterbacks. He earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors and was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Big 12 Team during his senior season. Over his career, he totaled 111 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks, including a breakout 2025 campaign at Texas Tech where he recorded 10.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.
At the NFL Combine, Height showed why he's considered one of the top defensive lineman on the edge in the 2026 draft. With a frame of 6'2" and 239 pounds, he impressed scouts with his long strides giving him the ability to challenge at the top, his consistent energy, and his effective spin move. Height ran a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash and hit 39" for his vertical.