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TRADE ALERT: 49ers Trade Down With Jets in Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 23, 2026 at 07:55 PM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

Draft 2026-Trade-16x9 (2)

The San Francisco 49ers made another move during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, trading pick No. 30 to the New York Jets in exchange for picks No. 33 and No. 179.

After previously moving down from No. 27 to No. 30, San Francisco traded back again, this time sliding into the early second round while adding an extra late-round selection. The move gives the 49ers additional draft capital while remaining near the top of Day 2.

San Francisco now enters Day 2 with pick No. 33 and added flexibility as the draft continues.

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