TRADE ALERT: 49ers Add 5th Round and Future Pick in Day 3 Trade With Ravens

The San Francisco 49ers made another move on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, trading pick No. 133 to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for pick No. 154 and a 2027 sixth-round selection.
By moving back to the fifth round, San Francisco added future draft capital while remaining active in the middle rounds. The added 2027 pick gives the 49ers another asset for future drafts while still keeping multiple selections on Day 3.
The trade continues a trend of the 49ers accumulating additional draft capital throughout the weekend for San Francisco's front office to build depth across the roster.
San Francisco is still scheduled to pick at No. 139 in the fourth round and will now make two selections in the fifth round at Nos. 154 and 179.