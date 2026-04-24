TRADE ALERT: 49ers Trade Down With Dolphins in Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers made a trade during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, trading down from No. 27 to No. 30 in a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco sent picks No. 27 and No. 138 to Miami in exchange for No. 30, originally owned by the Denver Broncos, and No. 90, which came from the Houston Texans.

By moving back three spots in the first round, the 49ers stay in position to land a top prospect while also adding another Day 2 selection. The added third-round pick at No. 90 gives San Francisco extra flexibility as it continues to build depth across the roster.