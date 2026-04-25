TRADE ALERT: 49ers Trade Back Again in Day 2 Deal With Browns

The San Francisco 49ers continue to reshape their draft board on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, trading picks No. 58 and No. 152 to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for picks No. 70 and No. 107.
The deal sends San Francisco down 12 spots in the second round while adding another fourth-round selection. Pick No. 152 was originally acquired earlier in the day from the Dallas Cowboys in the trade involving linebacker Dee Winters.
San Francisco now holds pick No. 70 in the third round and an added fourth-round selection as the draft continues.