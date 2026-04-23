Year One Review: Evaluating the 49ers 2025 Draft Class

Reflecting on San Francisco's 2025 draft class, the 49ers front office was successful in turning its 11 draft picks into valuable additions to the team. The draftees offered a mix of immediate impact, growing roles, and developmental progress. Injuries altered the trajectory for a few first-year players, but the class still delivered meaningful contributions during both the regular season and postseason.

"All 11 picks are still with us, with our team, and a lot of them contributed in a big way," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "We love last year's class and their contributions, it infused youth... Our lifeblood always will be the draft and we want to be very proficient at that."

Take a look at how the 2025 draft class performed in its rookie season:

Round 1, Pick 11: DL Mykel Williams, Georgia

The 49ers used their first-round selection on Williams, a defensive lineman out of Georgia who spent three seasons contributing to one of college football's premier defenses.

Williams stepped into a starting role early in his rookie campaign, starting nine games before suffering a torn ACL in Week 9 against the New York Giants. Before the injury shortened his season, he recorded 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, and a fumble recovery.

Round 2, Pick 43: DL Alfred Collins, Texas

Collins arrived from Texas after spending five seasons with the Longhorns, where he developed into a reliable presence along the defensive front.

In his rookie season, Collins appeared in 16 games and started once, providing rotational depth on the defensive line. He finished the year with 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended. Collins also contributed during the postseason, appearing in two playoff games and recording two tackles.

Round 3, Pick 75: LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

Martin entered the NFL after a productive career at Oklahoma State, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 after leading the Cowboys with 140 tackles.

Martin appeared in seven games during his rookie season and registered 11 combined tackles along with a forced fumble. His year was interrupted by injury after he suffered a concussion against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 and was later placed on Injured Reserve.

Round 3, Pick 100: CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

After earning first-team All-Conference USA honors at Western Kentucky in 2024, Stout quickly carved out a role in the 49ers secondary.

The rookie cornerback appeared in 16 games and started four, finishing with 82 tackles, five passes defended, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 1.0 sack, and two quarterback hits. He also remained involved during the playoffs, adding seven tackles and a pass defended across two postseason appearances.

Round 4, Pick 113: DL C.J. West, Indiana

West entered the league after earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition at Indiana and quickly became a depth contributor along the defensive line.

West appeared in 14 games during the regular season and totaled 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and 1.0 sack. His impact continued in the postseason, where he recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and 1.0 sack across two playoff appearances.

Round 4, Pick 138: WR Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss

Watkins joined the 49ers after a productive collegiate career at Ole Miss, where he finished among the school's all-time leaders in receptions, receiving yards, and 100-yard games.

Watkins appeared in four games as a rookie and saw limited opportunities in a competitive wide receiver room. He finished with two receptions for 26 yards on three targets, converting one catch into a first down while recording a long reception of 19 yards.

Round 5, Pick 147: RB Jordan James, Oregon

James entered the NFL after a standout final season at Oregon, where he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors while rushing for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

James appeared in three games during his rookie season, spending much of the year learning behind an experienced running back room that included Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr., and Isaac Guerendo.

Round 5, Pick 160: S Marques Sigle, Kansas State

The former Kansas State team captain appeared in 15 NFL games and started seven.

Sigle finished the regular season with 52 tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defended, and a fumble recovery. He also played in two postseason games, starting one and adding 14 tackles during the playoff run.

Round 7, Pick 227: QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Rourke joined the 49ers after a record-setting college season at Indiana, where he established the program's single-season passing touchdown record in 2024.

Recovering from an ACL injury, Rourke spent much of his rookie year developing behind Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, and Adrian Martinez. Though he did not see game action, he returned to practice late in the season and gained experience within the quarterback room.

Round 7, Pick 249: OL Connor Colby, Iowa

Colby entered the league after earning first-team All-Big Ten honors at Iowa.

Colby appeared in 13 games and made six starts, logging 447 snaps at left guard and four snaps at right guard. He finished the season with a 50.7 overall PFF grade and a 62.5 run-blocking grade. Colby also appeared in two playoff games, adding postseason experience to his first-year résumé.

Round 7, Pick 249: WR Junior Bergen, Montana

Bergen entered the NFL after a standout career at Montana, where he set a school record with a 16.71-yard punt return average.