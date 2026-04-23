 Skip to main content
Advertising

Year One Review: Evaluating the 49ers 2025 Draft Class

Apr 22, 2026 at 05:00 PM
Author Image
Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

Reflecting on San Francisco's 2025 draft class, the 49ers front office was successful in turning its 11 draft picks into valuable additions to the team. The draftees offered a mix of immediate impact, growing roles, and developmental progress. Injuries altered the trajectory for a few first-year players, but the class still delivered meaningful contributions during both the regular season and postseason.

"All 11 picks are still with us, with our team, and a lot of them contributed in a big way," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "We love last year's class and their contributions, it infused youth... Our lifeblood always will be the draft and we want to be very proficient at that."

Take a look at how the 2025 draft class performed in its rookie season:

Round 1, Pick 11: DL Mykel Williams, Georgia

The 49ers used their first-round selection on Williams, a defensive lineman out of Georgia who spent three seasons contributing to one of college football's premier defenses.

Williams stepped into a starting role early in his rookie campaign, starting nine games before suffering a torn ACL in Week 9 against the New York Giants. Before the injury shortened his season, he recorded 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, and a fumble recovery.

Round 2, Pick 43: DL Alfred Collins, Texas

Collins arrived from Texas after spending five seasons with the Longhorns, where he developed into a reliable presence along the defensive front.

In his rookie season, Collins appeared in 16 games and started once, providing rotational depth on the defensive line. He finished the year with 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended. Collins also contributed during the postseason, appearing in two playoff games and recording two tackles.

Round 3, Pick 75: LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

Martin entered the NFL after a productive career at Oklahoma State, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 after leading the Cowboys with 140 tackles.

Martin appeared in seven games during his rookie season and registered 11 combined tackles along with a forced fumble. His year was interrupted by injury after he suffered a concussion against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 and was later placed on Injured Reserve.

Round 3, Pick 100: CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

After earning first-team All-Conference USA honors at Western Kentucky in 2024, Stout quickly carved out a role in the 49ers secondary.

The rookie cornerback appeared in 16 games and started four, finishing with 82 tackles, five passes defended, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 1.0 sack, and two quarterback hits. He also remained involved during the playoffs, adding seven tackles and a pass defended across two postseason appearances.

Round 4, Pick 113: DL C.J. West, Indiana

West entered the league after earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition at Indiana and quickly became a depth contributor along the defensive line.

West appeared in 14 games during the regular season and totaled 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and 1.0 sack. His impact continued in the postseason, where he recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and 1.0 sack across two playoff appearances.

Round 4, Pick 138: WR Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss

Watkins joined the 49ers after a productive collegiate career at Ole Miss, where he finished among the school's all-time leaders in receptions, receiving yards, and 100-yard games.

Watkins appeared in four games as a rookie and saw limited opportunities in a competitive wide receiver room. He finished with two receptions for 26 yards on three targets, converting one catch into a first down while recording a long reception of 19 yards.

Round 5, Pick 147: RB Jordan James, Oregon

James entered the NFL after a standout final season at Oregon, where he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors while rushing for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

James appeared in three games during his rookie season, spending much of the year learning behind an experienced running back room that included Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr., and Isaac Guerendo.

Round 5, Pick 160: S Marques Sigle, Kansas State

The former Kansas State team captain appeared in 15 NFL games and started seven.

Sigle finished the regular season with 52 tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defended, and a fumble recovery. He also played in two postseason games, starting one and adding 14 tackles during the playoff run.

Round 7, Pick 227: QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Rourke joined the 49ers after a record-setting college season at Indiana, where he established the program's single-season passing touchdown record in 2024.

Recovering from an ACL injury, Rourke spent much of his rookie year developing behind Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, and Adrian Martinez. Though he did not see game action, he returned to practice late in the season and gained experience within the quarterback room.

Round 7, Pick 249: OL Connor Colby, Iowa

Colby entered the league after earning first-team All-Big Ten honors at Iowa.

Colby appeared in 13 games and made six starts, logging 447 snaps at left guard and four snaps at right guard. He finished the season with a 50.7 overall PFF grade and a 62.5 run-blocking grade. Colby also appeared in two playoff games, adding postseason experience to his first-year résumé.

Round 7, Pick 249: WR Junior Bergen, Montana

Bergen entered the NFL after a standout career at Montana, where he set a school record with a 16.71-yard punt return average.

During his rookie season, Bergen spent time on the 49ers practice squad while developing within a crowded wide receiver group that included Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson, Ricky Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne, Skyy Moore, Jordan Watkins, Malik Turner, and Javon Baker. Though he did not appear in game action, Bergen gained valuable developmental experience while working within the organization.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL Draft Class 

Check out the new names on the San Francisco 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

DL Mykel Williams
1 / 31

DL Mykel Williams

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Images
DL Mykel Williams
2 / 31

DL Mykel Williams

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
DL Mykel Williams
3 / 31

DL Mykel Williams

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
DL Alfred Collins
4 / 31

DL Alfred Collins

Eric Gay/AP images
DL Alfred Collins
5 / 31

DL Alfred Collins

Eric Gay/AP images
DL Alfred Collins
6 / 31

DL Alfred Collins

Stephen Spillman/AP images
LB Nick Martin
7 / 31

LB Nick Martin

Joey Johnson/AP Images
LB Nick Martin
8 / 31

LB Nick Martin

Mitch Alcala/AP Images
LB Nick Martin
9 / 31

LB Nick Martin

Ronin Group/AP Images
CB Upton Stout
10 / 31

CB Upton Stout

Matthew Hinton/AP Images
CB Upton Stout
11 / 31

CB Upton Stout

Matthew Hinton/AP Images
CB Upton Stout
12 / 31

CB Upton Stout

Matthew Hinton/AP Images
DL C.J. West
13 / 31

DL C.J. West

Darron Cummings/AP Images
DL C.J. West
14 / 31

DL C.J. West

AJ MAST/AP Images
DL C.J. West
15 / 31

DL C.J. West

Darron Cummings/AP Images
WR Jordan Watkins
16 / 31

WR Jordan Watkins

Michael Woods/AP Images
WR Jordan Watkins
17 / 31

WR Jordan Watkins

Logan Bowles/AP Images
WR Jordan Watkins
18 / 31

WR Jordan Watkins

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
RB Jordan James
19 / 31

RB Jordan James

Jenny Kane/AP Images
RB Jordan James
20 / 31

RB Jordan James

Amanda Loman/AP Images
RB Jordan James
21 / 31

RB Jordan James

Jose Juarez/AP Images
S Marques Sigle
22 / 31

S Marques Sigle

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
S Marques Sigle
23 / 31

S Marques Sigle

Colin E. Braley/AP Images
S Marques Sigle
24 / 31

S Marques Sigle

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
QB Kurtis Rourke
25 / 31

QB Kurtis Rourke

Jay LaPrete/AP Images
QB Kurtis Rourke
26 / 31

QB Kurtis Rourke

AJ MAST/AP Images
QB Kurtis Rourke
27 / 31

QB Kurtis Rourke

AJ MAST/AP Images
OL Connor Colby
28 / 31

OL Connor Colby

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
OL Connor Colby
29 / 31

OL Connor Colby

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
OL Connor Colby
30 / 31

OL Connor Colby

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
WR Junior Bergen
31 / 31

WR Junior Bergen

AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Daniel Jeremiah Shares Draft Fits, Trade Scenarios for the 49ers

Daniel Jeremiah breaks down how positional depth and trade possibilities could shape the San Francisco 49ers decision at No. 27 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Top Takeaways from John Lynch's Pre-Draft Media Session

John Lynch discussed the 49ers draft approach, Trent Williams' future, and how technology and league-wide changes are shaping preparations ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Ways to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft: TV, Streaming, and More

Find out how to watch the 2026 NFL Draft and stay up to date with all the latest 49ers Draft news and events.

news

Notable 49ers First-Round Draftees: Nick Bosa, Jerry Rice, Patrick Willis, and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make one selection in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the first round.

news

2026 Mock Draft Monday 8.0: 49ers Four-Round Outlook

In the final installment, a few analysts project the 49ers full draft class, offering their most complete look yet at how San Francisco could approach all six selections.

news

Notable 49ers Second-Round Draftees: Alfred Collins, Colin Kaepernick, and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make one selection in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the second round.

news

Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: C.J. West, Charles Haley, and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make four selections in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the fourth round.

news

2026 Mock Draft Monday 7.0: Offensive Focus Builds in Latest 49ers Projections

This week's mock draft roundup highlights a strong offensive trend for the 49ers at No. 27, with multiple analysts pointing to offensive line help and additional playmakers.

news

49ers Continue Draft Prep with 2026 Local Pro Day

With the NFL Draft approaching, the San Francisco 49ers welcomed a group of local prospects to showcase their skills at the SAP Performance Facility.

news

2026 Mock Draft Monday 6.0: Two-Round Projections, Trade Scenario for the 49ers

This week's mock draft roundup expands to Rounds 1 and 2, featuring a potential trade scenario and the latest projections for the San Francisco 49ers at No. 27.

news

2026 Mock Draft Monday 5.0: A Clear Favorite Emerges in Analysts' Projections

With the NFL Draft approaching, analysts are connecting the 49ers to offensive line help at No. 27, with Caleb Lomu among the most frequently projected names.

Advertising