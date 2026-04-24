49ers Select WR De'Zhaun Stribling with the No. 33 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling from the University of Mississippi with the 33rd-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Stribling played four seasons at the collegiate level (Washington State, Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss) and was a key contributor on some of college football's most productive offenses. He earned 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors and was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list. Over his career, he totaled 261 receptions, 2,964 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns.
At the NFL Combine, Stribling showed why he's considered an impressive wide receiver in the 2026 draft. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, he impressed scouts with his speed accelerating into his routes, downfield ball tracking, and ability to generate chunk plays after the catch. He ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash and hit 36" for his vertical jump.