Notable 49ers First-Round Draftees: Nick Bosa, Jerry Rice, Patrick Willis, and More 

The 2026 NFL Draft is just two days away, and with the San Francisco 49ers scheduled to pick at No. 27, the team will look to add more impact players to its roster.
"The best leaders make everyone around them better," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "If you can get a sense of that, that goes a long way to identifying the right type of people that you want in your building."
San Francisco is currently scheduled to make six total selections, with four of those selections being in the fourth round on Saturday, April 25. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Here's a list of the 49ers first-round draftees on the 2025 roster:
- DL Nick Bosa, 2nd pick, 2019 NFL Draft
- WR Ricky Pearsall, 31st pick, 2024 NFL Draft
- DL Mykel Williams, 11th pick, 2025 NFL Draft
Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the first round:
- Bruce Taylor, 17th pick, 1970 NFL Draft
- Ronnie Lott, 8th pick, 1981 NFL Draft
- Jerry Rice, 16th pick, 1985 NFL Draft
- Harris Barton, 22nd pick, 1987 NFL Draft
- Ted Washington, 25th pick, 1991 NFL Draft
- Dana Stubblefield, 26th pick, 1993 NFL Draft
- Bryant Young, 7th pick, 1994 NFL Draft
- Julian Peterson, 16th pick, 2000 NFL Draft
- Alex Smith, 1st pick, 2005 NFL Draft
- Vernon Davis, 6th pick, 2006 NFL Draft
- Patrick Willis, 11th pick, 2007 NFL Draft
- Joe Staley, 28th pick, 2007 NFL Draft