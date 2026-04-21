Notable 49ers First-Round Draftees: Nick Bosa, Jerry Rice, Patrick Willis, and More 

The 2026 NFL Draft is just two days away, and with the San Francisco 49ers scheduled to pick at No. 27, the team will look to add more impact players to its roster.

"The best leaders make everyone around them better," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "If you can get a sense of that, that goes a long way to identifying the right type of people that you want in your building."

San Francisco is currently scheduled to make six total selections, with four of those selections being in the fourth round on Saturday, April 25. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here's a list of the 49ers first-round draftees on the 2025 roster:

DL Nick Bosa, 2nd pick, 2019 NFL Draft

WR Ricky Pearsall, 31st pick, 2024 NFL Draft

DL Mykel Williams, 11th pick, 2025 NFL Draft

Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the first round: