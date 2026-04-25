49ers Select RB Kaelon Black with the No. 90 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected running back Kaelon Black from Indiana University with the 90th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Black played six collegiate seasons between Indiana University and James Madison and was a key contributor in a versatile offensive role. He earned Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll recognition during his time at James Madison. Over his career, he totaled 2,261 rushing yards with multiple 100-yard rushing games, and found the end zone 10 times during his final season at Indiana.
At 5'9 and 208 pounds, Black impressed scouts with his aggressive running style, ability to finish through contact, and consistent forward momentum. Black runs with strong hips and a "fall-forward" mentality, using his strength to grind out extra yards and keep drives moving.