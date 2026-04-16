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Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: C.J. West, Charles Haley, and More

Apr 16, 2026 at 10:20 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

With a strong track record of uncovering talent beyond the first round of the draft, the San Francisco 49ers will look to add more impact players in 2026 to their roster.

"That's really how you become a team that can compete for things over years… a third-round pick turns into Fred Warner, a fifth-round pick turns into George Kittle, hopefully we can hit on one of those guys again," head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

San Francisco is currently scheduled to make six total selections, with four of those selections being in the fourth round on Saturday, April 25. The team will aim to build around its core with an emphasis on depth. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here's a list of the 49ers fourth-round draftees on the 2026 roster:

Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the fourth round:

  • Tom Holmoe, 90th pick, 1983 NFL Draft
  • Charles Haley, 96th pick, 1986 NFL Draft
  • Steve Wallace, 101st pick, 1986 NFL Draft
  • Kevin Fagan, 102nd pick, 1986 NFL Draft
  • Barry Helton, 102nd pick, 1988 NFL Draft
  • Mark Thomas, 89th pick, 1992 NFL Draft
  • Lance Schulters, 119th pick, 1998 NFL Draft
  • Pierson Prioleau, 110th pick, 1999 NFL Draft
  • Brandon Lloyd, 124th pick, 2003 NFL Draft
  • Dashon Goldson, 126th pick, 2007 NFL Draft

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