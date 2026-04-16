Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: C.J. West, Charles Haley, and More

With a strong track record of uncovering talent beyond the first round of the draft, the San Francisco 49ers will look to add more impact players in 2026 to their roster.

"That's really how you become a team that can compete for things over years… a third-round pick turns into Fred Warner, a fifth-round pick turns into George Kittle, hopefully we can hit on one of those guys again," head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

San Francisco is currently scheduled to make six total selections, with four of those selections being in the fourth round on Saturday, April 25. The team will aim to build around its core with an emphasis on depth. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here's a list of the 49ers fourth-round draftees on the 2026 roster:

S Malik Mustapha, 124th pick, 2024 NFL Draft

RB Isaac Guerendo, 129th pick, 2024 NFL Draft

WR Jacob Cowing, 135th pick, 2024 NFL Draft

DL C.J. West, 113th pick, 2025 NFL Draft

WR Jordan Watkins, 138th, 2025 NFL Draft

Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the fourth round: