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Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2026 at 10:02 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers are set to make five more picks on the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

To recap, the 49ers made a series of trades in order to get three picks in Day 2 of the draft. With the first selection of the day at No. 33 overall, San Francisco selected WR De'Zhaun Stribling. The team then added DL Romello Height at No. 70 and RB Kaelon Black at No. 90.

The 49ers enter Saturday with five-total picks in Rounds 4-7. Here's a list of the top remaining players available for Day 3, according to Daniel Jeremiah's list of top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.

  • Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
  • Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
  • Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
  • Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
  • Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
  • Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina
  • Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee
  • Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
  • Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
  • Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
  • Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana
  • Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
  • Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky
  • Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
  • Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
  • Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
  • Devin Moore, CB, Florida
  • Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
  • Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
  • Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  • Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
  • Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
  • Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State
  • Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa
  • Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati
  • Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
  • Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky
  • Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
  • Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama
  • Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
  • Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
  • Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
  • Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State
  • Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn
  • Febechi Nwaiwu, IOL, Oklahoma
  • Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
  • Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
  • Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
  • Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut
  • Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC
  • Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
  • Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan
  • Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson
  • VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
  • Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa
  • Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
  • Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
  • Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin State
  • Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
  • Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
  • Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke
  • Justin Joly, TE, NC State
  • Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama
  • Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech
  • Michael Heldman, Edge, Central Michigan

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