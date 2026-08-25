Ways to Watch and Listen | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Las Vegas for their third and last contest of the 2026 preseason slate against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The matchup is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 27. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
- Watch the game on TV
- KPIX CBS 5
- Stream the game
- Watch internationally
- Fans in Mexico can watch the game live on Fox Sports Mexico.
- Access to every live NFL game internationally on Game Pass International on DAZN.
For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
- U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
- This preseason matchup will air on KSFO (810 AM), The Bone (107.7 FM), and the 49ers Radio Network.
- Spanish Radio Network
- The live game broadcast featuring announcers Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
- Mexico Broadcast
- The 49ers vs. Raiders preseason Week 3 game will be broadcast on radio via W Deportes 730 AM.
For more ways to listen, click here.